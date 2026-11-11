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NFL Analyst Ready for Raiders to Unleash “Mendoza Mania”

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Las Vegas Raiders QB Fernando Mendoza
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Las Vegas Raiders QB Fernando Mendoza

The Las Vegas Raiders kicked off a new era in franchise history by trading starting quarterback Kirk Cousins to the Minnesota Vikings. By starting Fernando Mendoza, the team begins the clock on a career that many in the front office and among fans hope could signal a change in the team’s fortunes. For the first time in what seems like a generation, the Raiders will start a rookie, with the hopes and fortunes of a franchise and fanbases resting on his shoulders.

Rich Eisen, former NFL Network host and current ESPN show host, could not contain himself with joy.

“Raiders fans, are you ready for Mendoza Mania? Let’s go. It’s time. They got a third round pick for Kirk Cousins. And that’s enough for them to say, ‘We’ll see what the kid can do. Let’s see what the kid can do.’ Aiden O’Connell’s there to back up and be helpful in any way that the kid needs. Clint Kubiak, coach him up. Tom Brady, there is a resource. And talk about a baptism by fire.”

Mendoza is the starting quarterback and the man tasked with saving the franchise. Saving, in the sense of building around a young quarterback with capable management at last.

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From the moment that Kirk Cousins arrived in Campo, he wanted to win the job and compete. Mendoza, while he remained the long-term plan, needed to sit and learn by watching. To his credit, Cousins did not show up in the desert to hold his hand. Instead, he led the Raiders to wins in four of their first nine games.

While not stellar, Cousins operated an offense with a suspect running game and no No. 1 wide receiver. Yet, Las Vegas averaged 26.4 points per game. The Raiders expertly used a veteran quarterback to stay competitive before turning the reins over to the rookie.

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Hard Road Ahead

As EiSen mentioned, Mendoza’s entry into the NFL will not be easy. Instead, he will face tough teams right out of the gate.

“His first game is against the Seattle Seahawks’ defense. Now, it’s at home. It’s not in Seattle, but it is the same group of 11 and others. Yeah. That made Patrick Mahomes look like, you know, anybody that’s not Patrick Mahomes. So, there we go. And then they’re at Denver. That’s his first road game at Cleveland, a bye.”

 

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On paper, Seattle stands as the toughest defense the Raiders will face all year. The Seahawks allow 18 points per game. Furthermore, they are top five in allowing the fewest first downs, passing yards, rushing yards, and rushing yards per attempt. Head coach Mike Macdonald intends to apply pressure from all sides of the field and loosen up the defense against a rookie.

In order to keep Mendoza upright and without a limp, the Raiders’ offensive line must play a full game, create opportunities in the run game, and offer pass protection for the first time.

With the eyes of a desperate franchise and a win-starved fanbase on him, Mendoza begins his NFL journey with a tall task ahead of him.

Terrance Biggs Terrance started at heavy.com in January 2026 He is a veteran sportswriter with 12 years of experience, covering NFL, College, and MLB. Terrance has held positions at Sports Illustrated and Pro Football Sports Network. A graduate of Fort Hays State University with a bachelor's in Communication, he is also a voting member of the Football Writers Association of America, United States Basketball Writers Association and the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association. More about Terrance Biggs

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NFL Analyst Ready for Raiders to Unleash “Mendoza Mania”

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