Raiders’ AJ Cole Revealed Crazy IBM Backup Plan Amid Extension

The Las Vegas Raiders have officially locked in one of their most consistent and beloved special teams players, re-signing punter AJ Cole to a four-year, $15.8 million extension with $11 million guaranteed. The deal makes Cole the highest-paid punter in the NFL, and for good reason. Since joining the Raiders in 2019 as an undrafted free agent, Cole has blossomed into a three-time Pro Bowler, a respected team leader, and a symbol of consistency in the often-overlooked world of special teams.

But for Cole, the journey to NFL stardom wasn’t easy. It began with doubt, uncertainty, and a backup plan at IBM.

IBM or NFL for AJ Cole?

NFL Insider Jordan Schultz had the chance to talk with Cole about the news of his extension, and he revealed a secret backup plan if the NFL wasn’t an option.

There was a point where I thought football might be over. After the draft, doubt started to creep in. I went into the Raiders rookie tryout thinking, ‘These might be the last three days of football I ever get.’ So I enjoyed every second — and I’ve been doing that for six years now. I actually had a job lined up with IBM starting September 1. Even after the Raiders signed me, I kept it until the last minute — I literally called Rick at IBM a week before our first game and said, ‘We’re playing on Monday Night Football. I’m not coming.’ Probably the most interesting way IBM has ever been turned down. If I had gotten cut, I would’ve moved back to Raleigh and just started the job.

It’s a quote that perfectly encapsulates the razor-thin margin many undrafted players go through. One poor performance or roster cut could have sent a three-time Pro Bowler like Cole back home, starting a very different kind of career. But Cole’s strong performance, cool demeanor, and unmistakable leg earned him a spot on the roster, and as the team’s punter for the last six seasons.

Along with the three Pro Bowls, Cole is a two-time First Team All-Pro (2021, 2023) and continues to be a staple in the Raiders’ organization.

A Legacy with the Raiders and a Vision for the Future

Cole’s journey is unique not just because of his backup plan with IBM, but because of what he represents. He is the living example for undrafted players that with hard work, there will be a spot in the NFL.

Now, hardly anyone remembers Cole being an undrafted player, and the fact that he’s the last Oakland Raider still active on the roster.

“Being the last Oakland Raider and the first Vegas punter means a lot to me. The history at this position in this organization is unlike anything else — and the fans really get it. I love the organization, I love the fans and I love Las Vegas. I told my agents: I want to be here for a long time. I want to play until I’m 40. I want to play forever.”

In an NFL world that often overlooks undrafted players, Cole is proving that even undrafted punters can be game-changers. For him, the best may still be yet to come.