Longtime San Francisco 49er and former Oakland Raiders pass rusher Aldon Smith has passed away.

“Devastating news: The 49ers have announced that former DE Aldon Smith has passed away,” NFL insider Jordan Schultz tweeted on X. “Smith played 10 NFL seasons and earned All-Pro honors in 2012. He was only 36 years old. ”

Smith, a former 2011 first-round pick, played 10 NFL seasons with the 49ers, Raiders, and Dallas Cowboys.

Former Raider, Longtime 49er Aldon Smith Dies at Age 36

The cause of Aldon Smith’s death has not been announced. However, the 49ers have released this statement regarding his passing.

“We are devastated by the sudden and tragic passing of Aldon Smith. Aldon’s undeniable talent and sheer dominance on the field were on display from the moment he joined our organization, having recorded one of the best rookie seasons the National Football League has seen. Beyond his excellence as a player, Aldon will be remembered for his infectious smile that lit up every room he walked into. Our entire organization sends its deepest condolences to the Smith family and all who knew and loved Aldon.”

In 75 career games, Smith recorded 228 total tackles, 52.5 sacks, five forced fumbles, and one interception.

Chase Senior, host of 49ers Report, added that Smith arrived DOA at Good Samaritan Hospital in San Jose, California. The exact cause of his death has not been revealed.

More on Smith

ESPN’s Nick Wagoner wrote this regarding Aldon Smith:

“Once viewed as one of the league’s top young players, Smith’s star-crossed career ended in 2020 after one season with the Cowboys.

As a rookie, Smith burst on the scene with 14 sacks and 27 quarterback hits on his way to finishing second in Defensive Rookie of the Year balloting. He followed with his best NFL season in 2012, posting 19.5 sacks and 29 quarterback hits as he earned Pro Bowl and All Pro honors. Those 19.5 sacks still stand as a franchise record for a season. …Smith signed with the Raiders in September 2015, but the league suspended him for a year in November 2015 for again violating the league’s substance abuse policy.”

After retiring from the NFL, Smith turned his personal challenges into an opportunity to help the next generation of athletes navigate the demands that come with life in professional sports. He launched a program called “I.M. Loading,” which stands for “Intelligent Movement,” with a focus on mentorship, personal development, and recovery support for individuals facing similar obstacles.

That same offseason, Smith worked directly with the rookie classes of the Jacksonville Jaguars and Raiders, sharing lessons from his own experiences and helping young players prepare for the realities of the NFL.

During an appearance on Keyshawn Johnson’s “All Facts, No Breaks” podcast in June 2024, Smith reflected on his journey and explained why he wanted to use his story as a learning experience for others entering the league.

“I’m grateful for my journey so far because of where I am now,” Smith said. “Just my plan, how I want to interact with the world I’m in and the people I get to meet, I don’t think it would have been possible if I didn’t have the journey I’ve had so far.”