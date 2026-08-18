Ex-Raiders WR Reunites With Davante Adams on Rams

The Los Angeles Rams have possibly had the biggest offseason of any team in the NFL, but they’re never done making moves. One move that will fly under the radar is the addition of a former Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver.

The Rams announced that they have signed Alex Bachman to a contract.

Bachman spent the last two seasons with the Raiders, where he played with wide receiver Davante Adams, who is now in Los Angeles. Bachman actually first came into the NFL as an undrafted free agent signing of the Rams in 2019.

He never played a game with the team before getting cut. He’ll have an uphill battle making the team this time around. Bachman didn’t get a chance to see his first real NFL action until he came to the Raiders. He played 19 games across the last two seasons and caught five passes for 43 yards. His best bet at making the Rams is carving out a role on special teams.

Brock Bowers Continues to Dominate

The Raiders are in the midst of joint practices against the Houston Texans, which is a great test for the offense. The Texans defense is elite.

The Raiders have concerns at wide receiver, but the fact that they have a star tight end in Brock Bowers makes life easier. Even the Texans defense couldn’t slow him down in practice. Rookie quarterback Fernando Mendoza had some high praise for Bowers after his performance.

“Brock Bowers, there’s no explanation needed,” Mendoza told reporters. “It’s Brock Bowers, so it made it easier there … It was for sure reassuring that you could go out there and say, OK, it’s one of the top defenses in the league. At the same time, football is football and if you make your read and you stay disciplined to the process and take what the defense gives you, then you can reap the rewards.’”

DeMeco Ryans Praises Klint Kubiak

Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans and Raiders head coach Klint Kubiak go way back. Kubiak’s father Gary Kubiak was Ryans’ head coach when he played for the Texans. Klint Kubiak was frequently around the team during that time.

Ryans is a big fan of the Raiders head coach and was happy to see him at practice.

“It was real easy working with Klint,” Ryans said after practice. “I’ve known Klint since he was a teenager when he was out here with his dad at practices. Known him for a long time. What I love about Klint is he’s really just a cool, calm, quiet spirit. A guy who loves the Lord. He’s a great family guy. Just really cool talking to him and catching up. … Very like-minded in our approach to the game. Really appreciate him and the Raiders organization for the way we handled practice today.”

Ryans has established himself as one of the best young head coaches in the NFL, and Kubiak is hoping to do the same. It’s notable that most people who have worked with Kubiak have had very good things to say about the coach.