Raiders Could Reunite With Former Star WR This Offseason

The Las Vegas Raiders have had a very productive offseason, but there are still holes on the roster. The team added three wide receivers in the draft, which was one of their biggest needs.

However, at least two of them are long-term developmental projects. In terms of the 2025 season, second-round pick Jack Bech is the only one likely to see significant snaps. With that in mind, the Raiders might want to bring in another veteran.

At this stage in free agency, there aren’t many great options left, but there are still impact wide receivers available. Perhaps the most interesting option would be Amari Cooper.

He was a first-round pick of the Raiders back in 2015, but was traded before he finished his first contract. He’s still a very productive player and should be relatively cheap. Jacob Camenker of USA Today believes that the Raiders are one of the best fits for Cooper.

“The Raiders are another one of Cooper’s former teams that could have an interest in the soon-to-be 31-year-old,” Camenker wrote. “Las Vegas has Jakobi Meyers as a strong slot threat and spent a second-round selection on Jack Bech but it could use a veteran to provide depth in a green receiver room.”

Would Cooper Want to Return?

Things didn’t end great when the Raiders traded Cooper. It was clear that he wasn’t vibing with former head coach Jon Gruden.

The fan base also turned on him due to perceived apathy about football and drop issues. Those concerns turned out to be wrong, as Cooper has had over 1,000 receiving yards in every season he’s played in 16+ games.

Even if Cooper doesn’t look back fondly at his Raiders days, it’s a very different franchise now. They are in a different city, have a completely different coaching staff and front office. Left tackle Kolton Miller is the only player on the roster who was with the Raiders when Cooper was. If Las Vegas makes an offer, it’s hard to imagine Cooper would turn them down due to past issues.

Could Dont’e Thornton Be Next Star Raiders WR?

The Raiders may not even want to add more wide receiver help. The team drafted Dont’e Thornton in the fourth round, and he has big-time potential.

Raiders college scouting director Brandon Yeargan previously spoke about Thornton’s potential.

“Yeah, Mark [Davis] joked that was the Al Davis pick of this draft, the height, weight, speed, raw traits, athleticism, speed, and I think it’s just focusing on what he can do and what he can be,” Yeargan said. “I mean, he’s a 4.3, low 4.3 guy. He’s 6’4”-plus 200-something pounds, big-time five-star recruit, goes to Oregon, then goes to Tennessee. You watch his target tape, I think it’s pretty impressive.

“And we think he hasn’t hit his ceiling yet. We think he can still refine and improve under our coaches, but he definitely has physical traits that are outstanding. Yeah, I wouldn’t limit his potential at all. I think we believe in what he can be, and he’s got some unique qualities in terms of his size and speed. I think that will help him have an immediate impact, and I think he can grow from there.”