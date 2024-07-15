Returning Veteran RB & Young WR in Danger of Getting Cut by Raiders

The Las Vegas Raiders haven’t made many roster moves recently but that will change once training camp starts. The team has a new general manager in Tom Telesco who doesn’t have loyalty to returning players so there could be some surprising cuts.

Kristopher Knox of Bleacher Report went through “Raiders players who need impressive camp to avoid being cut” and running back Ameer Abdullah was the first name mentioned.

“Running back Ameer Abdullah has been on the roster for each of the past two seasons,” Knox wrote in a July 15 column. “During that span, he has provided valuable backfield depth and held a role on special teams. While the 31-year-old has provided just 451 scrimmage yards to the offense, he’s also played 481 special-teams snaps. … If Abdullah is set to contribute only on special teams, he’ll have a tough time making the final 53. Releasing him would trigger a dead-cap hit of only $850,000 while saving $1 million in 2024 cap space.”

The issue facing Abdullah is the depth of the Raiders’ running back room. Zamir White is the expected starter while Alexander Mattison should be his backup. That leaves Abdullah having to face off with rookie Dylan Laube. The team could hold four running backs heading into the season but if they only want three and it’s close, Laube could get the nod due to his upside. Plus, it’d be easier to get Abdullah back on the practice squad than it would be Laube.

DJ Turner Also Listed as Cut Candidate

The Raiders have three locks in the wide receiver to make the roster: Davante Adams, Jakobi Meyers and Tre Tucker. The last two to three spots will have several young players and veterans fighting for.

One player who could be on the outside looking in is DJ Turner. The 27-year-old wide receiver has been on and off the Raiders’ roster since 2021 and Knox believes he’s also in danger of getting cut.

“With [Brock] Bowers, Michael Mayer and Harrison Bryant forming an impressive group of receiving tight ends, the Raiders may not keep a surplus of wideouts among the final 53,” Knox wrote.

“Turner’s best chance of sticking may come by showing that he can be a factor under the league’s revised kickoff rules. The Raiders lost 2023 primary returner DeAndre Carter in free agency, so Turner might get a chance to compete as a return option. If he can’t, the Raiders can save just under $1 million by releasing him.”

Other Players to Watch

Every year, there are players who are expected to make the roster who get cut. Wide receiver Michael Gallup could be a player to watch. He’s a proven veteran but the Raiders may want to try out some younger options at wide receiver.

Knox also mentioned cornerback Cornell Armstrong as a possibility. He spent much of last season on the Raiders’ practice squad but didn’t see the field much.

Offensive lineman Andrus Peat could also find himself on the bubble. He’s a former Pro Bowler but has struggled in recent years. With most of the Raiders’ starting offensive line appearing set, the team could look to other depth options if Peat doesn’t have a strong training camp.