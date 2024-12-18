Raiders Poach Towering Vikings Pass Rusher to Help Replace Maxx Crosby: Report

New Las Vegas Raiders LB Andre Carter II.

The Las Vegas Raiders have been depleted on the defensive line this season. Christian Wilkins, Maxx Crosby and Malcolm Koonce are out for the season due to injury while Janarius Robinson has been suspended for the final three games of the season.

That left just Tyree Wilson, K’Lavon Chaisson and Charles Snowden as the only healthy defensive ends on the active roster. The Raiders needed to add a body before their Week 15 matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars and decided to poach a player on another team’s practice squad instead of looking to free agency.

According to a Dec. 18 X post from NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the Raiders have signed linebacker Andre Carter II off of the Minnesota Vikings‘ practice squad. The 6-foot-6 former Army standout joined the Vikings as an undrafted free agent last year and was active for 12 games last season.

He was mostly a special teams player but hasn’t seen the field this season. The Raiders will likely give him a chance to take a high percentage of defensive snaps amid all of their injury issues. Carter is coming from Brian Flores’ defense, who previously worked with Raiders defensive coordinator Patrick Graham when he was the head coach of the Miami Dolphins. It should be an easy transition for Carter.

K’Lavon Chaisson Stepping Up Amid Injury Issues

The Raiders are out of the playoff race and don’t have much to play for this season. However, there are many players on expiring contracts who can use these final three games to prove they deserve to be brought back next season.

One player who is making a strong case for a contract extension is Chaisson. The former first-round pick didn’t have success with the Jaguars but is starting to make a name for himself in Las Vegas.

He has a career-high 3.0 sacks and even caught his first career interception this season. He admitted that he’s playing with a chip on his shoulder this season.

“One hundred percent. Internally and externally motivated for sure,” Chaisson told Ed Graney of the Las Vegas Review-Journal in a Dec. 13 interview. “Overall, I just believe there is a place I want to be comfortable in when it comes to football production, team production and individual production.”

Tyree Wilson Also Playing Better Football

Wilson was a frustrating player for Raiders fans to watch last year. He missed all of training camp due to a lingering injury from college but as a top-10 pick, many expect him to make some sort of impact as a rookie.

He was mostly a non-factor in his first year and only had 3.5 sacks. This season, he’s already surpassed that total and has 4.0 sacks. With Crosby out, he’s likely to see a lot of snaps over these final three games.

Wilson has a lot to prove. If he plays well, he may earn the starting defensive end spot opposite Crosby next year. Koonce is a free agent and the Raiders may let him walk if they believe Wilson is ready to take a leap. Koonce is a good player but Wilson will likely be a lot cheaper.