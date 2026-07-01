Raiders Named Free Agent Fit for Former 1,000-Yard RB

The Las Vegas Raiders‘ offense should be improved, but it’s still a work in progress. One position group they have to feel very good about is running back.

Ashton Jeanty was one of the best running back prospects to come out in years, and fourth-round pick Mike Washington Jr. has the potential to be a solid player. The only red flag with the group is that it is very young, with no running back on the roster having more than two years of experience.

Head coach Klint Kubiak wants to run the ball a lot, so he may want to consider adding a veteran to the room. There aren’t many great options left in free agency, but there are some solid veterans.

Moe Moton of Bleacher Report named the Raiders as a fit for veteran running back Antonio Gibson.

“Gibson finished the 2025 campaign with 112 scrimmage yards, a touchdown and two fumbles. With those numbers, he’ll have to settle for a modest deal on the open market,” Moton wrote. “However, Gibson’s versatile skill set could be appealing to teams that need a pass-catching specialist in the running back room. He can complement a lead ball-carrier who’s limited in the passing game or serve as an insurance policy for a platoon that’s missing a proven third-down tailback.

“Remember, Gibson played wide receiver in college at Memphis before transitioning to running back. Entering his seventh year, the dual-threat playmaker has 4,782 scrimmage yards and 31 touchdowns on his resume.”

Gibson Has Been a 1,000-Yard Rusher in the Past

Gibson was once considered a solid starting running back. He had 1,037 rushing yards with the Washington Commanders in 2021. He hasn’t been able to reach those same heights, but he has four seasons with over 500 rushing yards.

As Moton noted, he’s a solid receiver out of the backfield and has 197 career receptions. He would likely be the third running back on the depth chart, but that could be the best place for him to be at this point in his career.

Raiders Running Game Should Be Greatly Improved

There’s less excitement around Jeanty since he had a lackluster rookie season, but that doesn’t mean the talent isn’t still there. The Raiders’ offensive line was the worst in the NFL, and the offensive playcalling was atrocious

The team decided to hire Kubiak as head coach, who just called plays for one of the best rushing offenses in the NFL. They also signed center Tyler Linderbaum, who is one of the best run blocking cneters in the league.

Jeanty should also have a better running mate in Washington, which should take some pressure off of him. It’s far too early to count Jeanty out as a potential top-five running back. He has the talent to be a consistent 1,000-yard rusher. The Raiders just need to do a better job of setting him up for success. The team is also unsettled at quarterback, so they will want to rely on the run a lot. Jeanty could be in for a big breakout season in 2026.