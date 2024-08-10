Antonio Pierce Sends Strong Message on Raiders TE Brock Bowers

The Las Vegas Raiders didn’t have a big need at tight end prior to the NFL Draft so it came as a surprise to many when they selected Brock Bowers with the No. 13 pick. Bowers was the most talented player left on the board when the team selected and that was too much for them to pass up.

Though the Raiders had bigger needs across the roster, they don’t seem upset about what they’re seeing from Bowers. Head coach Antonio Pierce has been blown away by the young tight end.

“Brock is different,” Pierce told ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler for an August 9 story. “He’s a tight end, because that’s what he’s labeled as, but he can play all over the field. … He’s even more special with the ball in his hands.”

Bowers isn’t a traditional tight end in the way that he’s able to play all over the field. He’ll likely be lining up as a wide receiver quite a bit and may even see carries out of the backfield. The Raiders have Michael Mayer to fill a more traditional tight end role while Bowers will be used as a playmaker.

Luke Getsy Praises Brock Bowers

One coach who has to be the most excited for Bowers is offensive coordinator Luke Getsy. He now has a very versatile weapon to draw up play for. What’s even more impressive about Bowers is that he doesn’t simply rely on his athleticism.

According to Getsy, Bowers works very hard to be great.

“He is as good a teammate and as humble a young man as I’ve been around,” Getsy told The Athletic in an August 2 interview. “When he gets out on the practice field, he’s relentless and he plays with a passion that’s just really cool. So that part of it probably shocked me more than anything — in just getting to know the human being. … The work ethic matches his play style, so that’s pretty evident.”

Having a player who is talented and also works hard is typically a recipe for success.

Nate Hobbs Impressed With Brock Bowers’ Athleticism

The Raiders defense has had the edge over the offense in training camp this year. However, the defense has taken notice of how athletic Bowers is. Cornerback Nate Hobbs is having to work extra hard when he has to cover the young tight end.

“I had no clue,” Hobbs said of how fast Bowers is during his July 29 media availability. “Usually, I can get on a tight end and I can let off. Jog a little bit and turn it on. But with him, you gotta be locked in because he’s different. He’s a physical specimen.”

With question marks at quarterback, the Raiders have doubled down on playmakers. It won’t be as difficult to score points if a player like Bowers can make plays with the ball in his hands. The team now has several players on offense who are very good after the catch. As long as Gardner Minshew or Aidan O’Connell can simply get them the ball, they should at least have a productive offense. If not, the Raiders have serious a problem at quarterback that needs to be addressed.