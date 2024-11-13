Antonio Pierce Makes Questionable Announcement About Raiders Starting QB

Once the Las Vegas Raiders signed Desmond Ridder, it seemed that Gardner Minshew was on borrowed time. He is 2-7 as a starter and has thrown more intercpetions (eight) than touchdowns (six).

The bye week would’ve been the ideal time to make a move but it appears the Raiders have gotten cold feet. Head coach Antonio Pierce announced in his Wednesday press conference that Minshew will remain the start for now.

“We have to give Gardner confidence. … Let it loose,” Pierce said. “What do we have to lose at this point? We’re 2-7.”

The messaging seems to be in conflict with each other. If the Raiders have nothing to lose, why not just give Ridder a chance? It’s clear that Minshew isn’t playing good football right now. Perhaps they feel like the bye week is all he needed to work things out or maybe they believe Minshew’s struggles had more to do with former offensive coordinator Luke Getsy.

Regardless, this is the latest in a series of questionable decisions from Pierce and the Raiders. It’s hard to imagine Minshew’s leash is very long as he could be benched at any moment if he keeps turning the ball over. He’ll be the starter for now but Ridder needs to stay ready.