Hi, Subscriber

Antonio Pierce Makes Questionable Announcement About Raiders Starting QB

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
antonio pierce

Getty Las Vegas Raiders head coach Antonio Pierce.

Once the Las Vegas Raiders signed Desmond Ridder, it seemed that Gardner Minshew was on borrowed time. He is 2-7 as a starter and has thrown more intercpetions (eight) than touchdowns (six).

The bye week would’ve been the ideal time to make a move but it appears the Raiders have gotten cold feet. Head coach Antonio Pierce announced in his Wednesday press conference that Minshew will remain the start for now.

“We have to give Gardner confidence. … Let it loose,” Pierce said. “What do we have to lose at this point? We’re 2-7.”

The messaging seems to be in conflict with each other. If the Raiders have nothing to lose, why not just give Ridder a chance? It’s clear that Minshew isn’t playing good football right now. Perhaps they feel like the bye week is all he needed to work things out or maybe they believe Minshew’s struggles had more to do with former offensive coordinator Luke Getsy.

Regardless, this is the latest in a series of questionable decisions from Pierce and the Raiders. It’s hard to imagine Minshew’s leash is very long as he could be benched at any moment if he keeps turning the ball over. He’ll be the starter for now but Ridder needs to stay ready.

Austin Boyd has covered the Las Vegas Raiders and Los Angeles Lakers for Heavy.com since 2019. A Los Angeles native now based in Las Vegas, his featured work at Heavy includes interviews with NFL stars Darren Waller and Joe Montana, and a behind-the-scenes look at "The Shop." More about Austin Boyd

Read More
,

Comments

Antonio Pierce Makes Questionable Announcement About Raiders Starting QB

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x