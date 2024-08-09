Antonio Pierce Has Eye-Opening Admission About Raiders Offense

The Las Vegas Raiders have largely been an offensive team for the last several years under head coaches Jon Gruden and Josh McDaniels. This offseason, the team hired a head coach with a defensive background in Antonio Pierce.

The defense could be one of the best in the NFL this season but that’s led to offensive struggles. Pierce himself recently admitted that he doesn’t expect big things from the offense this season.

“We’re probably not going to be, to be honest, a juggernaut offense,” Pierce told Fowler for an August 9 column. “Would I love to be? Yeah. To sit here and say we’re going to score 30 points a game, that’s not realistic.”

The Raiders offensive struggles stem from lackluster quarterback play. Gardner Minshew has mostly been a backup and Aidan O’Connell is entering his second season after being a fourth-round pick in 2023. The two haven’t played well in practice despite the Raiders having plenty of strong skill players on offense like tight end Brock Bowers and wide receiver Davante Adams.

Aidan O’Connell Hopes to Be More Consistent

O’Connell may have had the leg up on Minshew for the starting quarterback job heading into training camp but his inconsistent play has certainly narrowed the gap. That’s something he’s trying to work on.

“Obviously, there are good days; there are bad days,” O’Connell said during his August 6 media availability. “I think just being more consistent for myself. Just trying to go out there and execute the best I can, every time with every play. There are a lot of factors that go on out there. Who you’re playing with, what the call is, the coverage, and all those things. You have to tune all that out. Take it all into account, but tune it out and just try to execute the best play possible.”

The Raiders aren’t going to have top-10 quarterback play this season but Pierce did praise Minshew and O’Connell for the work they’ve been putting in.

“Whatever the best of Gardner Minshew and Aidan O’Connell, we’re getting that from them,” Pierce told Fowler. “It’s a new offense and these guys have a fresh start.”

Brock Bowers Leaving an Impression

A big reason to have some excitement for the Raiders offense is Bowers. The No. 13 pick was the top tight end in the 2024 draft class and his versatility as a playmaker has been on full display at practice.

However, he may be even better than expected due to strives made as a blocker, according to Fowler.

“First-round pick Brock Bowers will be incredibly difficult to keep off the field,” Fowler wrote. “He has been as advertised as a playmaker while also proving stouter as a run blocker than anticipated. In one goal-line sequence, he went in motion for a run-block assignment, ran a reverse play and sprung open by the sideline for a Minshew touchdown throw.”

The Raiders have certainly set up whichever quarterback ends up starting for success. It’ll be up to O’Connell or Minshew to take advantage of the talented players around them. If neither is up for the task, the Raiders are going to have major offensive issues this season.