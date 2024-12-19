Raiders ‘Entertaining’ Idea of Making Major Changes Based on New Leak

It’s been a very long time since the Las Vegas Raiders was a stable franchise. The team had hoped they finally found their long-term leader when they promoted Antonio Pierce to the full-time head coach role following an impressive stint in the position on an interim basis.

Unfortunately, things have not gone well with him in the full-time role. The Raiders are 2-12, which is tied for the worst record in the NFL. Five or six wins may have been enough for Pierce to get a pass for this year considering all the injuries but the league’s worst record is hard to overcome.

Owner Mark Davis seemed high on Pierce earlier on the season but was recently non-commital when asked about the coach. According to Bovada’s Josina Anderson, the Raiders are at least starting to consider making a big change at head coach.

“As tough as it is to hear, there are league sources who believe based on their own high-level back-table conversations that the #Raiders are currently entertaining the idea of getting a new head coach, while general manager Tom Telesco is simultaneously separating himself behind the scenes,” Anderson wrote in a recent column.”

“No official determination has been made, but the 15-9 loss to the Atlanta Falcons capping a 10-game losing streak before a national audience on MNF didn’t help this increasing notion.”

Antonio Pierce Dealt a Rough Hand

Not much has gone right for Pierce. The Raiders didn’t give a real starting quarterback and the team has dealt with major injuries to several key starters.

That’s not to mention that Pierce had to deal with star wide receiver Davante Adams requesting a trade. It would’ve been hard for any coach to thrive in this setting.

“In that essence, not only was Pierce doomed to experience more adversity than success, but it may be even unjust to a degree with Davis reportedly admitting that there’s still no ‘mandate’ for Telesco to draft a better quarterback early in the upcoming draft, while acknowledging his club still needs to resolve the position,” Anderson wrote.

“That lack of clarity around the most important person on the field, who touches the ball every possession serves no one—including the other 52 players on the active roster.”

There are plenty of valid excuses that Pierce can make but the one thing that might cause the Raiders to make a change is that his game management has been very poor. His evaluation of coaching talent has also been questionable. Considering he doesn’t call plays, those are the two most important aspects of his job and he’s failed miserably this season.

Pierce Might Need Tom Brady to Save Him

While the Raiders could likely find an upgrade at head coach this offseason, the team has lacked stability for a long time. Also, Tom Brady joined ownership recently and he’s seen first-hand how much success stability can bring.

Anderson believes that Brady might be the one person who can save Pierce’s job.

“That being said, it takes tremendous patience and wisdom to withstand the storms of adversity without bailing before skies clear,” Anderson wrote. “We’ve seen the Detroit Lions benefit from staying the course after starting 3-13 in Dan Campbell’s first season.

“The only thing that may likely salvage this situation is Brady advising Davis not to jump ship too early.”