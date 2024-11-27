Fans in Disbelief Over Antonio Pierce’s Admission on Raiders vs. Chiefs

The direction of the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs couldn’t be more different. The former is on a seven-game losing streak and hasn’t won a playoff game in over 20 years while the latter is 10-1 and looking to become the first team to win three straight Super Bowls.

The two historic rivals play each other on Friday and Raiders head coach Antonio Pierce got surprisingly honest about the matchup.

“Let’s call a spade a spade. Best team in football against the worst team in football. Let’s change the narrative,” Pierce said during his Wednesday press conference. “Let’s go out there and let’s make it a dogfight. Let’s make it ugly. … it’s Black Friday. Let’s create a little chaos.”

It’s not often that a head coach will call his team the worst in the NFL. The Raiders are tied for the worst record in the league so Pierce isn’t technically wrong but it can’t be good to hear for the players on the roster. Based on the reaction to the comments online, Pierce is going to wish he had chosen his words more carefully.

Fans Can’t Believe Pierce Called Raiders Worst NFL Team

This isn’t the first time that Pierce has said too much in a press conference. Earlier in the season, he had to apologize to the team for accusing players of making “business decisions” after the Week 3 loss to the Carolina Panthers.

Now, fans and pundits couldn’t believe that Pierce actually said the Raiders are the worst team in the NFL.

“Unbelievable. While I can appreciate candor, this is AWFUL messaging to the team, organization and fan base,” one fan wrote on X. “Never in a million years thought this was going to be the season story of Coach Antonio Pierce.”

Many were confused as to why Pierce would say that as a head coach.

“Calling your own football team the worst team in football has to be high on the list of things head coaches should never say,” The Ringer’s Austin Gayle wrote on X.

Some believe that his comments are enough to warrant him getting fired.

“He just called his own team the worst team in football … AL Davis just fired him from heaven lol,” another fan commented on X.

Many commenters are likely taking Pierce’s comments too literally but he does need to be more careful with his choice of words.

Pierce Needs a Win vs. Chiefs

The Raiders’ Christmas Day win over the Chiefs may have been what secured Pierce the full-time head coaching job. Nearly a year later, a win over the Chiefs may save his job.

There have already been many calls for the team to fire Pierce after the season. Though he had success in the interim role, the Raiders are 2-9 and tied for the worst record in the NFL. One thing that might be able to save him is beating the Chiefs on the road.

That would at least show that Pierce has the team ready to compete even when they don’t have much to play for. Even then, he may still be on the hot seat but it wouldn’t certainly help his chances.