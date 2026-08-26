Ashton Jeanty Drops Cryptic Message Amid Injury Concerns

The entirety of the Las Vegas Raiders fan base held its breath recently when it was revealed that running back Ashton Jeanty had to be helped off the field after injuring his leg in practice. At first, many were expecting the worst and thought he could miss the season.

The Raiders still haven’t confirmed what exactly ails him, but it has been reported that he merely suffered an ankle sprain. While that could still keep him out, it shouldn’t end his season.

Jeanty hasn’t had a chance to address what happened, but he did make a cryptic post on Instagram. He posted a picture of himself on his knee along with the bible verse Romans 8:28.

“And we know that in all things God works for the good of those who love him, who have been called according to his purpose,” the verse reads.

It’s hard to know for sure what Jeanty is getting at. It could be read that he’s thanking God for avoiding a serious injury. That said, it could also be read as he’s not letting the injury get to him because he knows God has a purpose for him. Regardless, it’s impossible to know when he’ll be able to get back onto the field until the Raiders say something.

Klint Kubiak Said Jeanty is ‘On the Mend’

Raiders head coach Klint Kubiak doesn’t ever have much to say, so it would’ve been easy to predict that he wouldn’t offer much information about Jeanty’s status. However, his comments on the running back would suggest that it has been good news thus far.

“Again, Ashton got hurt in practice, and the whole team took a knee. That says a lot about him being on the mend and counting on him,” Kubiak told reporters. “Really excited about getting him back. I’m a huge believer in the power of prayer.”

Jeanty is coming off a lackluster rookie season, but he was a top-10 draft pick and one of the most hyped running backs to come out of college in years. He figures to be a very important part of the offense, and without him, the Raiders could be in trouble.

Mike Washington Jr. Stepping Up

In hindsight, Las Vegas has to feel great about the decision to draft Mike Washington Jr. He’s already proving to be a productive player. Kubiak has been impressed with the rookie.

“We drafted him, you come to the NFL, there’s a lot on your plate and then we throw all these new protections at you, these new fronts and blitzes and routes,” Kubiak said. “I think that he’s a guy that understands that we are counting on him and he needs to get up to speed quickly and he’s been mature about that. And he’s going to keep working.”

There’s a good chance that Washington will see a lot of snaps early in the season. Even if Jeanty is able to suit up, the Raiders aren’t going to work him too hard. Washington has a prime opportunity to show that he deserves to split a lot of reps with Jeanty.