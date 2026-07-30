Raiders RB Ashton Jeanty Announces Big Personal Change

The hype for Ashton Jeanty coming into the NFL was astronomical. He put together one of the best seasons for a running back ever at Boise State.

While there were some good flashes during his rookie season for the Las Vegas Raiders, he only averaged 3.7 yards per carry. That’s not even close to good enough for a top-10 draft pick.

In his defense, the Raiders had arguably the worst offensive line and worst playcalling in the NFL last year. The team added star center Tyler Lindbaum in free agency and hired Klint Kubiak as head coach, who is known to be a run-first playcaller.

However, Jeanty isn’t looking to make excuses for his rookie season. He decided to make some changes in his personal life. A big one was eliminating sugar from his diet completely.

“The biggest thing to lose from my diet was definitely sugar,” Jeanty told CBS Sports’ Bryant McFadden.

“I love candy, all of that. Just really cutting that down … and just working out, really building up my cardio. Getting in better shape. I didn’t feel I was in good enough shape last year. Being able to play longer than everybody and be more physical longer, I think is really important at running back.”

Jeanty Becoming More of a Leader

A rookie season is tough for any player, especially for a chaotic franchise like the Raiders. Jeanty was not set up for success last season, but he’s already starting to feel more comfortable.

According to offensive coordinator Andrew Janocko, Jeanty is starting to become one of the leaders of the team.

“I think he’s taken a leadership role,” Janocko told reporters. “I love to see that for him. Love to see him, just come with that enthusiasm every day. So we’re excited for him and what he brings and just keep coaching him in every single rep, getting better, being very, very deliberate on what we’re asking him to do each and every day so we can build on his strengths and put him in a position to be successful.”

Kirk Cousins Talks Fernando Mendoza Competition

Jeanty taking a step forward this season would be huge for the Raiders’ offense, but what’s more important is the starting quarterback. Right now, Kirk Cousins is the starter, but No. 1 pick Fernando Mendoza is going to push him.

Though Cousins has been named the starter for now, he knows that he’s going to have to perform to keep Mendoza at bay. He’s not offended by the competition and is looking forward to it.

“I think that’s pro football,” Cousins said during media availability. “I just think that’s the world we’ve lived in, even going back to college, is they’re gonna put as many good players in the room as they can and see who can come out as the guy who’s taking the spot to play. But we’re all kind of then supporting one another and working together. So that’s just the journey we’ve always been on, it’s pretty much the norm.”