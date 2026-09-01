Good News Emerges Regarding Raiders RB Ashton Jeanty Before Season

The entire practice field was silent when Las Vegas Raiders star running back Ashton Jeanty went down with an ‘apparent knee injury’ on August 23rd.

“During the team period, Jeanty ran a route and dove for the football, which was thrown low by veteran quarterback Kirk Cousins,” ESPN’s Ryan McFadden wrote.

“Jeanty landed awkwardly on the turf grass inside the practice facility and stayed on the ground before being helped off the field by athletic trainers. As he was being helped off, Jeanty couldn’t put pressure on his right leg. His teammates took a knee and said a prayer after Jeanty exited the field.”

However, later that day, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported that Jeanty’s injury is believed to be a high ankle sprain, and it’s not considered a “long-term injury.”

Surprisingly, just one week after the injury, Jeanty is already back on the practice field.

Good News Emerges Regarding Raiders RB Ashton Jeanty

According to Sam Warren of The Athletic, Ashton Jeanty was seen working off to the side with trainers during practice on September 1st.

An earlier indication that Jeanty will likely be ready to go sooner rather than later was when the Raiders released their initial 53-man roster on August 30th, with the team only having three active running backs on the roster — Jeanty, Mike Washington Jr., and Dylan Laube.

The fact that the Raiders did not place Jeanty on IR (which would mean he’ll miss a minimum of four games) means the team is confident he’ll be back at the very least before Week 4 of the 2026 NFL season.

Even if Jeanty isn’t ready to go Week 1, Raiders fans should be excited to see rookie Mike Washington get some more reps.

“Really just being physical and coming in and running with that mindset,” Washington said this offseason. “When you run with a physical mindset, nobody really wants to tackle you. Especially being a bigger back, nobody really wants to deal with that physicality.”

Jeanty Expected to Have Breakout Season With New Coaching Changes

It’s pretty self-explanatory, but with an upgraded offensive line, a new offensive-minded head coach, and presumed improved quarterback play, Ashton Jeanty is in for a monster year.

That’s exactly what Raiders fans want to hear, and fantasy football players around the world who have Jeanty on their roster.

ESPN’s Matt Bowen commented on why Jeanty is in for a breakout year, writing, ”

Jeanty should be viewed as an upside target heading into the new season. Remember, volume wasn’t the issue for Jeanty last season. He saw more than 300 touches as a dual-threat player (266 rushing attempts, 55 receptions) and finished with 14.4 fantasy PPG (RB16). Jeanty has big-time traits for the position: speed, power, balance, vision. …Jeanty can post top-five numbers this season.”

Again, the hope is Jeanty is on the field Week 1, but the Raiders shouldn’t rush him on the field until he’s 100% healthy.