Ashton Jeanty Opens up About Relationship With Maxx Crosby: Exclusive

Though drafting running backs early has fallen out of fashion in the NFL, former Boise State star Ashton Jeanty could be the highest-drafted player at the position since Saquon Barkley went No. 2 in the 2018 NFL Draft.

The team he has most commonly been linked to is the Las Vegas Raiders, who hold the No. 6 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. Jeanty has met with the team, and most mock drafts expect him to go there.

If it happens, it shouldn’t be too difficult a transition as he’s already formed a relationship with one of the leaders of the team: Maxx Crosby. Through their partnership with SAXX Underwear, the two have gotten to know each other.

Jeanty has come away very impressed with Crosby, not just a player, but as a person as well.

“His game, his tape speaks for itself,” Jeanty told Heavy Sports. “He’s an amazing player. He just got that bag secure. He’s a great player, great person. Obviously, he’s tapped into the college world. It’s been a good relationship to have.”

It remains to be seen if Jeanty actually ends up with the Raiders, but if he does, he’s going to have the face of the franchise on his side.

Jeanty Discusses Partnership With SAXX

SAXX is a fast-rising underwear brand that is working with some big-name athletes like Jeanty, Crosby and Denver Nuggets star Aaron Gordon.

Jeanty has been a rising star for years, but Crosby was particularly influential in getting him involved with SAXX.

“Shoutout to SAXX for bringing me on,” Jeanty told Heavy Sports. “They’ve been changing the game for underwear. Maxx has been changing the game in the NFL. Me at the collegiate level. They found a way to collab and bring all these game changers together. Maxx Crosby is an ambassador for SAXX, so he actually chose me on the collegiate side to be an NIL partner.

“Obviously, some of the most comfortable underwear I’ve ever worn.”

Crosby has his own custom limited-edition underwear print that will be on SAXX.com on April 24.

Will Jeanty End up Getting Draft by Raiders?

With just a week remaining before the 2025 NFL Draft, it’s looking very possible that Jeanty will be a Raider. However, that’s far from a guarantee. As noted earlier, a running back hasn’t been drafted in the top six since 2018.

The Raiders also have needs at wide receiver, offensive line, linebacker and cornerback. They may also consider upgrading their defensive line or going after a young quarterback.

That said, there might not be a player available to the Raiders who would be able to make an instant impact the way Jeanty can. Las Vegas had the worst running game in the NFL last season and hasn’t made any major upgrades to their running back room.

That’s likely because they plan to draft a running back. They could wait until a later round to address the position, but it’s hard to find a prospect who could change an offense the way Jeanty can.

It’s rare to use high draft picks on running backs, but Jeanty is a rare player.