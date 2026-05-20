Raiders RB Ashton Jeanty Seemingly Puts Mike Washington on Notice

The rookie season for Ashton Jeanty was a bit underwhelming. While the former Boise State star running back looked very good at times, he only averaged 3.7 yards per carry for the Las Vegas Raiders last season.

A big reason for that was poor coaching and offensive line play, but he didn’t do enough to ensure that he’s the definitive RB1 for the Raiders going forward. The team drafted running back Mike Washington Jr. in the fourth round, and he hasn’t been shy about the fact that he’s eager to become a legendary player.

Jeanty has other ideas. The two can definitely co-exist, and both get plenty of carries, but Jeanty is hoping he does enough to keep Washington off the field as much as possible.

“Obviously, I’m gonna help the team win as much as I can,” Jeanty told reporters. “If I don’t have to, I don’t want to come off the field.”

Washington isn’t going to make life easy for Jeanty. He’s young and eager to make a name for himself. Jeanty has to play at a high level consistently if he’s going to keep Washington off the field. That should be a fun battle to watch this season.

Klint Kubiak Not Oppossed to Giving Jeanty Heavy Workload

The Raiders’ depth behind Jeanty at running back was very concerning, so it wasn’t a surprise they took Washington. Even if Jeanty rushed for 2,000 yards as a rookie, the team likely would’ve drafted a running back.

According to new head coach Klint Kubiak, the team wanted to bring in a second running back who can play, but he’s not opposed to keeping Jeanty on the field as much as possible if he proves that he’s an invaluable piece to the offense.

“I said it before. I think it’s important to have a quality second [running] back, but the best players have got to play, and we’ve got to get [Jeanty] on the field as much as we can,” Kubiak told reporters.

“I don’t know the play snap percentage, but I think Christian McCaffrey, his play snap percentage is high. So those great backs, they don’t want to come off the field.”

Jeanty Expected to Have Breakout Season

Jeanty was one of the best running back prospects to come out of college in recent years. He rushed for 2,601 yards as a junior at Boise State, which is the second-highest single-season total for a player ever, behind Barry Sanders.

Now that the Raiders have upgraded their offensive line and playcaller, Ben Solak of ESPN thinks Jeanty is going to have a breakout year.

“Under Kubiak, expect to see more 12 (one RB, two TEs, two WRs) and 13 personnel (one RB, three TEs, one WR), more under-center formations and the inclusion of free agent acquisition FB Connor Heyward,” Solak wrote. “That’s all good news for a running back looking for a jolt.

“I’m excited for Jeanty’s Year 2. I think the offense and the line will be better (would be tough to be worse!), and as such, I expect a much more productive season on a down-to-down basis.”