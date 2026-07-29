‘Every Single Rep’: Ashton Jeanty’s Next Transformation Should Have NFL Defenses on High Alert

Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty enters his second season with a far different outlook. Instead of being the rookie with wide eyes and elevated expectations, he is now the second-year player who knows exactly what the league will bring. Furthermore, he knows what he must do to help the franchise succeed. While everyone thought he would become a cornerstone of the offense, Jeanty’s role suddenly changed. New offensive coordinator Andrew Janocko sees him differently than many second-year players.

“I think he’s taken a leadership role. Love to see that from him. Love to see him come with that enthusiasm every day. We’re excited for him and what he brings. Keep coaching him, every single rep, getting better, and being very deliberate on what we’re asking him to do so we can build on his strength and put him in a position to be successful.”

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Practice Makes Progress

There is nothing fancy about Jeanty. He runs with purpose and direction, either with a wiggle or power, gaining positive yards. Training camp, for a player who is guaranteed a starting spot, is different. The Raiders do not need Jeanty to star in the summer. Basically, the main jobs are basic but vitally important. First, he will need to stay healthy by balancing activity and rest, helping him prepare for the fall.

The leadership piece to the puzzle that Janocko discussed cannot be understated. Fernando Mendoza will eventually become the starter at quarterback. Tre Tucker and Brock Bowers are the longest-tenured offensive skill position players. Mendozxa will need to ease into the role. Head coach Klint Kubiak, during his tenure with the Seattle Seahawks, focused the offense on the running game. As a result, Jeanty will see more than his fair share of carries. The Raiders will depend on Jeanty to be the game breaker in the first quarter and the closer in the fourth.

Raiders RB Ashton Jeanty is incorporating boxing into his offseason training. Ashton Jeanty: “I might have to step into that ring one day. Who knows?” pic.twitter.com/1ltVBQ6txC — Vegas Sports Today (@VegasSportsTD) April 11, 2026

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Deliberate Approach

In Seattle, Kubiak used Kenneth Walker and Zach Charbonnet. Under those circumstances, Jeanty will need to make a backup, able to spell him while giving the Raiders quality yards. Now, looking at Jeanty’s production, what should Jeanty work on? While he only averaged 3.7 yards, realize how poorly the offensive line played.

According to NFL Savant, Vegas is fielding the worst-rated offensive line in the NFL. Moreover, of Jeanty’s 975 yards, 556 came after contact. In essence, the back needed to fight more than most backs just to veer past the line of scrimmage on seemingly every single play.

Nice jump cuts here from Ashton Jeanty to get 8 yards. Big block by JPJ. If Meredith doesn’t miss the LB could have been a longer run. pic.twitter.com/fMkP8KqvfY — Marcus Johnson (@TheMarcJohnNFL) August 18, 2025

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Not a Complimentary Piece

In the 1990s, the Dallas Cowboys made the “triplet” approach famous. The team featured a young quarterback, an elite rusher, and wide receivers. In 2026, the Raiders could feature a different version.

While they boast a young quarterback in Mendoza, Brock Bowers, despite playing tight end, plays like a wideout. Meanwhile, Jeanty flashes the skill and potential to be a lead back, an elite runner that is good for at least 1,000 yards a season. 975 is great, but it’s not 1,000. The franchise added up-front talent to block better. Can Jeanty become the one?