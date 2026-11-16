The Las Vegas Raiders still haven’t solved their run game issues. Against the Seattle Seahawks, they only had 65 yards on the ground.

Running back Ashton Jeanty rushed for 18 yards on nine carries. He’s now averaging 3.1 yards per carry. The Raiders’ offensive line has been atrocious at run blocking, but at some point, Jeanty needs to break away for a couple of big runs.

He was a top-10 draft pick, which is rare for a running back, so he hasn’t come close to living up to expectations. The great running backs can overcome a bad offensive line, but Jeanty hasn’t made any splash plays on the ground this season.

Even though he’s still young in his career, CBS Sports’ Carter Bahns has labeled Jeanty as a “letdown” this season.

“Jeanty was initially projected as a can’t-miss running back prospect after his Heisman Trophy finalist senior campaign at Boise State, but he hasn’t translated his dominant ball-carrying ability to the NFL,” Bahns wrote. “His 41% rushing success rate as a rookie was as underwhelming as the 975 yards and five touchdowns he ran for in the Las Vegas Raiders’ disaster of a season, and even though the team has taken a sizable step forward in 2026, Jeanty’s production on the ground has regressed by a meaningful margin.”

Is Jeanty a Draft Bust?

The Raiders made a bold decision to draft Jeanty before fixing the offensive line. In hindsight, they’d almost certainly change their strategy.

The hope was that Jeanty was so skilled that he’d be able to overcome substandard offensive line play, but that hasn’t been the case. It might be too early to officially label Jeanty a draft pick, but he’s getting dangerously close.

“The split between Jeanty and Washington wouldn’t be uncalled for if the former were a mid-round pick,” Bahns wrote. “But this is last year’s No. 6 overall selection. The Raiders are not completely free of fault. The team averages a league-low 1.5 yards before contact per rushing attempt, the third-lowest mark of any team since Pro Football Reference began tracking the stat in 2018. According to NFL Next Gen Stats, the Raiders’ 34 tackles for loss on called runs and 58 stuffed runs both lead the league through Week 10 (with the Ravens and Chargers still to play at the time of writing). However, it is evident Las Vegas is not getting their investment’s worth from a player who was supposed to be a no-doubt bellcow back.”

Raiders Won’t Win If They Don’t Fix Run Game

The Raiders have the second-worst running game in the NFL right now. It’s going to be hard to win a lot of games when you can’t run the ball, especially with a rookie quarterback.

Four of the Raiders’ last seven opponents have top-10 run defenses, which doesn’t help, but at some point, they need to have a good game on the ground. Klint Kubiak’s offense is heavily reliant on the run, so not having that threat has limited the team. The Raiders may not be able to fix the rushing offense this season, but it’s going to be a huge priority in the offseason.