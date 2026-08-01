Raiders’ Ashton Jeanty Gets Strong Outlook Amid Training Camp

Ashton Jeanty is one of the building blocks that the Las Vegas Raiders are leaning on in this rebuild. Moreover, Jeanty will be looking to build on his successful rookie season, which was marked by several challenges.

Despite the challenges, Jeanty put up respectable numbers for the Raiders. Even with all that going on, Jeanty still recorded a 70.4 overall PFF grade while playing 770 total snaps for the Silver and Black last season.

Jeanty carried the ball 266 times for 975 rushing yards and five touchdowns as he averaged 3.7 yards per attempt on the ground while forcing 61 missed tackles as a runner.

Meanwhile, in the passing game, Jeanty caught 55 passes on 68 targets for 346 receiving yards and five touchdowns. As a result, the Raiders standout recorded over 1,000 yards from scrimmage despite the dysfunction, showing he can play in the league.

In a July 31 interview with Ari Meirov, Raider Nation Radio’s Q Myers put out the expectations for Jeanty heading into his second season.

“I just think that the coaching and that offensive line are going to do a lot of the heavy lifting,” Myers told Meirov. “Everywhere that Klint Kubiak has been, you’ve seen a successful run game. You saw how the Seahawks won the Super Bowl.

“Obviously, they had the strength of their defense, but the Super Bowl MVP was the running back, right? So I do think that you’re going to see a much better Ashton Jeanty as far as, you know, yards per carry.”

Ashton Jeanty Handled Challenging Situation In Positive Manner

Moreover, Myers applauded the way Jeanty handled his rookie season despite having to work for every yard, given the state of the Raiders’ offensive line last season.

“It was tough sledding for him,” Myers added. “But the one thing I saw from Ashton Jeanty every single week in the locker room postgame, never had his head down, never was pouting, never was saying that, ‘Oh man, this offensive line stinks and I’m never going to do it.’ It was never about him.

“It was, ‘I’ve got to get better. I’ve got to do what I got to do to help those guys out.’ You know, it was a positive approach. And again, it goes back to the high character that John Spytek and company are looking for in the locker room. Guys that hold each other accountable and are great teammates.

Raiders Ashton Jeanty Is Taking Better Care of His Body

Along with having Kubiak and a much better offensive line, Myers believes that Jeanty’s approach to the offseason will bear fruit this 2026 season, as the Raiders look to have a running game that can help open up the passing game.

“I just think that with the way that he’s been working out this offseason and, you know, he said that he’s even starting to eat better and he’s just in better shape, and it’s incredible because he was already in good shape, you know, to hear that,” Myers said.

“So, I just think he’s in line for a really good year, and you understand that with this offense that they’re trying to run, that the running back is so important.”