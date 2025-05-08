Raiders’ Best Value Pick in the 2025 NFL Draft Revealed

The Las Vegas Raiders made one of the least surprising draft picks in the first round when they selected running back Ashton Jeanty with the No. 6 pick. The team was heavily linked to Jeanty throughout the process, and despite some last-minute rumors that they’d take an offensive lineman, they decided to go with the best player on the board.

Even though taking a running back in the top six of a draft is basically unheard of in the modern NFL, Jeanty was too good to pass up. In fact, many experts thought he was one of the three best overall prospects in the draft.

Some questioned the Raiders’ decision to draft a running back so early, but The Athletic saw value in the pick. They went through and listed the best value pick for each team, and Jeanty was the pick for Las Vegas.

“Jeanty finished as the No. 3 player on both Brugler’s final big board and The Athletic’s consensus big board, and the Raiders landed him at No. 6,” Vic Tafur and Tashan Reed wrote. “Even for a running back, that’s a steal when it comes to draft value. The Raiders believe Jeanty has legitimate star potential.”

Jeanty Getting Rookie of the Year Hype

There was a moment when running backs weren’t as valuable, but it’s clear that they are starting to regain value. The Philadelphia Eagles won the Super Bowl after having the No. 1 rusher in the NFL in Saquon Barkley.

Also, Jeanty isn’t just another running back. He was just the second running back in college football history to rush for over 2,600 yards in a season last year. He’s a rare talent who should have immediate success.

ESPN asked a panel of experts to predict the Offensive Rookie of the Year for 2025. Five of them picked Jeanty.

“The way Carroll wants to play will lead to a very productive season for Jeanty,” former NFL general manager Mike Tannenbaum wrote. “Look for the Raiders to be in the top five of the league in time of possession, as they try to play keep-away in the AFC West. They are short on skill players outside of Bowers and Jakobi Meyers, so this will be a run-first offense.”

Jeanty Was Analyst’s Favorite Pick of Draft

It’s also important to note that this draft class wasn’t considered very strong at the top. If the Raiders were drafting in the same spot last year and Jeanty was on the board, they likely would’ve gone in a different direction.

This year, it made a lot of sense to draft the generational running back. Stephania Bell of ESPN thought it was her favorite pick of the entire draft.

“I love when draft picks have an immediate impact, and Jeanty can do exactly that,” Bell wrote. “The Raiders were last in the league in rushing yards in 2024 (1,357), while Jeanty led the FBS (2,601). His talent as both a pass catcher and runner offers versatility for new coach Pete Carroll, who is looking to make the Raiders’ offense more dynamic.”