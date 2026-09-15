Bears, Cowboys Get Strong Message on Raiders’ Maxx Crosby After Week 1

The Las Vegas Raiders are off to a 1-0 start after a Week 1 win over the Miami Dolphins. Moreover, Maxx Crosby showed that any concerns over the torn meniscus injury in his left knee were for nothing, as he was his disruptive self.

Crosby played 45 total snaps against the Dolphins, leading to a 90.5 PFF grade after recording two sacks, one QB hit, eight pressures, and five hurries. Moreover, Crosby surpassed the 70-sack career mark in the win over Miami.

With Crosby showing he’s still himself and teams who are viewed as contenders struggling to sack the QB, the Raiders star’s name is still in the speculation conversation despite the Silver and Black being 1-0.

One team urged to pursue Crosby is the Chicago Bears, who scored 59 points but also gave up 37 in their win over the Carolina Panthers. As a result, former NFL offensive lineman Mitchell Schwartz sees the Bears as a serious suitor for Crosby around the trade deadline.

“You almost wonder if maybe there’s a Maxx Crosby trade brewing at the deadline, some way to kind of bolster that defense,” Schwartz said during a Sept. 14 appearance on “The Jim Rome Show.”

“If they are going to score the way they are and they’re going to have 10-, 14-, 17-point leads in the third and fourth quarter, you’re going to have to get after the quarterback at some point. You’re going to have to make a couple of stops. A guy like that brings versatility in running and passing.”

Could the Raiders Still Trade Maxx Crosby?

Moreover, Schwartz still believes that Crosby is still in play, maybe not now with the Raiders being 1-0. However, if the team is multiple games under .500, he wonders whether the veteran edge rusher will change his mind about staying with the Silver and Black long-term if a team like the Bears or Dallas Cowboys comes calling to make a deal.

“I would think he has to be, because that’s the kind of guy that’s an instant impact for a defense to get,” Schwartz added. “I know he said post-trade that he feels like the Raiders are his home again and doesn’t want to leave, all those things, but I don’t know. If they were willing to trade him a few months ago and he was willing to go to a contender, we’ll see what happens when they’re not playing Miami, and we’ll see how it looks over the next month or two.

“They got a really rough stretch of the season at some point here early on, but if it’s 2-6 again, not feeling so great, you got the chance to go to the Bears, you got the chance to go to the Cowboys or one of these other teams that has an opportunity to make the playoffs and do some damage. I can’t imagine him not wanting to be part of a winning program.”

Cowboys Urged to Pursue Edge Rusher of Maxx Crosby’s Caliber

Speaking of the Cowboys, after their Week 1 loss to the New York Giants, CBS Sports’ Pete Prisco said it’s clear they lack a pass rusher of Crosby’s caliber.

“What would be the splash move before the trade deadline? Could it be a guy like Crosby? Maybe?” Prisco said in a Sept. 14 video from CBS Sports. “That’s something to keep an eye on because when you’re in that scenario, and you’ve got to get off the field, you’ve got to get that quarterback on the ground.

“Sack him, make him punt, get the ball back and go win the game or tie the game and they didn’t do that. I think there’s still a move to be made by the Cowboys.”