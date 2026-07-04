Bears, Eagles Get Compelling Trade Idea for Raiders’ Maxx Crosby

The speculation involving Las Vegas Raiders‘ Maxx Crosby in recent weeks, following the Cleveland Browns‘ trade of Myles Garrett to the Los Angeles Rams. As a result, there have been conversations about Crosby’s future heading into the 2026 NFL season.

A trade between now and the start of the season isn’t likely to happen, but around the trade deadline is where it’s possible. If the Silver and Black are off to a sluggish start, then the speculation will only intensify.

Moreover, if Crosby shows that he’s healthy and that his left knee injury is behind him, then teams will be calling the Raiders for the edge rusher. Because of that, Austen Bundy of FanSided issued two trade ideas involving the Philadelphia Eagles and Chicago Bears for Crosby.

In a July 3 article, Bundy proposed a deal that would send a 2028 first-round pick, a 2027 second-round pick, and linebacker Nolan Smith Jr. from Philadelphia to the Raiders in exchange for Crosby.

As for the Bears, Bundy has Chicago sending a 2027 first-round pick, a 2028 third-round pick, and defensive end Dayo Odeyingbo in a deal for the veteran pass rusher.

Why Eagles Make Sense for Raiders’ Maxx Crosby

Last season with the Raiders, Crosby played 935 total snaps on defense, leading to a 79.7 overall PFF defensive grade. The veteran pass rusher generated 53 total pressures, 10 sacks, 31 hurries, 12 QB hits, and a forced fumble. Meanwhile, against the run, he recorded 46 solo tackles.

The Eagles are trying to win a second Super Bowl in three years, and Bundy noted why giving up draft picks and Smith would make sense for them to get back into that championship discussion.

“An NFC East three-peat is on the table for the Philadelphia Eagles, but impending contract drama with star pass rusher Jalen Carter may endanger the team’s future success,” Bundy added in his article.

“A Crosby, Carter, Jonathan Greenard one-two-three punch would be totally overwhelming for opponents to handle. General manager Howie Roseman is good at identifying worthy investments, and it’s hard to think he doesn’t find Crosby worthy of an all-in trade.”

Does a Maxx Crosby Trade for Chicago Make Sense?

On the other hand, Chicago is looking to show that their 2025 NFL season wasn’t a fluke, and after falling one game short of the NFC title game, many would expect the Bears to make a blockbuster move to improve their defense.

“The Chicago Bears are clearly one playmaker away from a Super Bowl-contending defense,” Bundy wrote. “Pairing Crosby with Montez Sweat should have opposing offensive lines … well, sweating.

“There would be two players with demonstrated capability to reach double-digit sacks and in an NFC North Division that seems to be in the midst of an arms race, Chicago needs offense-breaking firepower.”

It will be interesting to see whether any team makes an offer the Raiders can’t refuse around the trade deadline. However, there’s also the possibility that the Silver and Black are a surprise team, are in playoff contention, and decide to keep Crosby, which would shut down any rumors until next offseason.