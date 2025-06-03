Young Raiders Star’s Beef With a Future Hall of Famer Just Got Spicier

On Tuesday June 3, 2025, Pittsburgh Steelers star defensive end Cameron Heyward released a very special episode of his podcast, Not Just Football with Cam Heyward, where he sat down to have a conversation with country music star Jelly Roll.

But before that conversation even began on the podcast, Heyward had to take care of some “business” – responding to comments made by Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman Jackson Powers-Johnson.

The two players’ beef goes back to Week 6 of the 2024 season, when the Raiders played the Steelers and Powers-Johnson was matched up against Heyward.

The two teams aren’t scheduled to play each other during the regular season in 2025, but if they meet up in the playoffs or next season, there is going to be some added intrigue because of these comments.

Powers-Johnson Started This Last Week

This back-and-forth started when Powers-Johnson joined Raiders teammate Maxx Crosby’s The Rush With Maxx Crosby podcast on March 20, 2025.

During the episode, Powers-Johnson was asked a question that a fan submitted, “What was your welcome to the NFL moment?”

That question is typically meant to get players to talk about a time they fully realized just how skilled the other players were around them, and that they themselves had entered this upper echelon of the most talented football players in the world by playing in the NFL.

Powers-Johnson said that it was playing against Cam Heyward – who seemed to give Powers-Johnson fits like no defensive lineman ever had before.

“I’d say playing against Cam Heyward and giving up my first sack—ever, in my entire life,” Powers-Johnson said on the podcast. “He didn’t beat me, I beat myself. I overset. And he got me, and said some choice words after, and I really hope he comes back for another year. That’s all I’m gonna say.”

First of all, it’s remarkable that the encounter marked the first sack Powers-Johnson had ever surrendered.

But of course, fans were more intrigued by the way this encounter clearly still bothers Powers-Johnson. As Powers-Johnson mentioned, he and Heyward got into a little scuffle after the play, and it sounds like the young lineman wants a second shot at the likely future Hall-of-Famer.

Cam Heyward Responded Today

So, Cam Heyward responded today on his own podcast – and it sounds like he’s a little heated too!

Heyward took issue with Powers-Johnson’s assessment that the Raiders lineman beat himself during the play instead of giving Heyward credit for recording the sack. This likely irritates him further given that Powers-Johnson is doing so despite being a much younger, less-proven player.

“That wasn’t the only time he got beat, I’m gonna be honest,” Heyward said.

Heyward also called out Powers-Johnson for stirring the pot against Heyward and the Steelers despite the fact that Las Vegas doesn’t even play Pittsburgh in 2025.

“He’s saying this, and we don’t even have him scheduled this year, that’s kind of funny,” Heyward said. “So now you’re talking stuff when you had all this time to even bring this up.”

Raiders fans have to love seeing Powers-Johnson’s confidence, and be rooting for him to get another shot at Heyward before the legend calls it a career.

They hope that confidence will translate to every aspect of Powers-Johnson’s game in 2025, where he will take on a vital role for the Raiders from the center position.