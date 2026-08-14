Raiders Get Intriguing Trade Proposal for Bengals’ 18-Pressure DT

The Las Vegas Raiders‘ preseason starts on Aug. 13 with their game against the Arizona Cardinals. With the preseason underway and training camp ongoing, the Silver and Black will see which players make their 53-man roster for the 2026 NFL season.

Nonetheless, could the Raiders be in the trade market between now and the end of the preseason? Chris Landers of FanSided put together a trade proposal to bolster Las Vegas’s interior defensive line.

In an Aug. 13 article, Landers proposed a trade between the Raiders and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Silver and Black would receive defensive tackle Kris Jenkins in exchange for a 2027 sixth-round pick.

“The 2024 second-round pick just hasn’t taken much of a step forward over his first two years in the league, and while it’s probably too soon to give up on him turning into an NFL starter, the Bengals are facing a roster crunch that needs to be resolved somehow,” Landers wrote.

“Why not try to entice a rebuilding team like the Raiders, which failed to address its need for a nose tackle in the draft and could have interest in sending a Day 3 pick in exchange for a flier on a still young player who arrived in the league with serious pedigree?”

Why Kris Jenkins Could Be Avaliable Before 2026 Season

Last season with the Bengals, Jenkins played 498 total snaps, leading to a 53.3 overall PFF defensive grade. Moreover, the former second-round pick generated 18 total pressures, 15 hurries, two sacks, and one QB hit. Meanwhile, against the run, he recorded 23 solo tackles.

Nonetheless, Landers believes that Jenkins is the odd man out in Cincinnati, which is why the Raiders could take advantage.

“What a difference a few months can make,” Landers noted in his article. “The Bengals had among the worst defensive interior situations in the league last season, an absolute sieve against the run.

“But after acquiring both Dexter Lawrence and Jonathan Allen this spring, Cincy suddenly has more bodies than it knows what to do with — especially with BJ Hill making progress in his return from injury and TJ Slaton reportedly flashing in camp. All of which could leave Jenkins as the odd man out.”

Raiders’ Ashton Jeanty Excited to Have Tyler Linderbaum

As far as interior linemen, the Raiders signed a center this past offseason with Tyler Linderbaum coming to improve the offensive line. Ashton Jeanty will look to benefit from Linderbaum being on the Silver and Black.

With Linderbaum now leading the offensive line, Jeanty spoke about having the former Baltimore Ravens center helping clear running lanes for him.

“The energy he brings every single day, I think it starts with that,” Jeanty said in an Aug. 9 video about Linderbaum. “You could tell he just loves to play football. He’s just a baller, and he comes out and he’s consistent every single day. It’s real easy to run behind him.”

Last season for the Ravens, Linderbaum recorded a 79.8 overall PFF grade. Moreover, the center registered a PFF pass-blocking grade of 63.4 and a run-blocking grade of 83.2.

Linderbaum also allowed 26 total pressures in pass protection, giving up two sacks and one hit to opposing pass rushers. Furthermore, he also received five penalties during the season.