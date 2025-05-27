Bet the Over? Raiders Named a ‘Most Improved Team’ Candidate by ESPN

Every single NFL season we see a team coming off of a terrible season from the year prior come out of nowhere to exceed everyone’s expectations by making a run at a playoff spot.

Fortunately for the Raiders, one NFL Analyst from ESPN believes Las Vegas is going to be one of the most improved teams in the league in 2025.

Las Vegas Raiders Listed as a ‘Most Improved Team’ Candidate by ESPN

The Las Vegas Raiders needed to drastically shake things up at two of most instrumental places of any NFL organization… the head coach and quarterback position.

Well, ESPN NFL Analyst Benjamin Solak saw the additions of both Pete Carroll and Geno Smith at those respective positions as his main reasons for naming the Raiders for one of his teams most likely to improve entering the 2025 NFL season.

Solak wrote, “No team made bigger strides at the two most important positions than the Raiders. Geno Smith is multiple tiers better than Gardner Minshew and Aidan O’Connell, which should provide weekly above-average quarterback play.”

Geno Smith’s stats from last year may not jump off the screen (4,320 passing yards with 21 TD passes to go with 15 interceptions), but it is hard to argue he isn’t an upgrade to the likes of Gardner Minshew, Aidan O’Connell, Desmond Ridder.

Smith has thrown for over 3,600 yards and 20+ touchdowns in three consecutive years, which should help stabilize the organization at the most important position on the field.

Speaking of stability, adding a Super Bowl winning coach doesn’t hurt either.

Solak added, “Pete Carroll is multiple tiers better at head coach than Antonio Pierce, who struggled with in-game and locker room management. Those changes alone should massively raise the Raiders’ floor, and the presence of potential offensive stars such as Brock Bowers and Ashton Jeanty elevate the ceiling.”

Carroll has 18 years of head coaching experience in the NFL. During that span, he has won 170 games to go with 11 playoff victories and one Super Bowl championship. That easily makes him one of the most successful and tenured coaching figures in the league entering the 2025 NFL season.

What Are the Expectations for the Raiders Entering the 2025 NFL Season?

While most believe the Raiders have improved this offseason, it can be difficult to pinpoint what their ceiling looks like in a loaded AFC West.

Las Vegas has the unfortunate task of playing against Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs — a team that is flirting with becoming the next full-blown dynastic franchise in the league. The Los Angeles Chargers have a great head coach and quarterback combination of their own with Jim Harbaugh and Justin Herbert. And the Denver Broncos have a Super Bowl winning head coach of their own with Sean Payton, who has a young franchise quarterback coming off a great season on a team armed with arguably the best defense in the league.

The Raiders have some great cornerstone pieces on both sides of the ball with Brock Bowers, Maxx Crosby, and a great running back prospect in Ashton Jeanty — which certainly could make this team dangerous in 2025.

Solak gently put out a positive prediction by writing, “I expect the Raiders to be around .500 this season, so long as they endure the defensive departures.”

If Solak’s prediction comes true, then the Raiders could push for a playoff berth in 2025.