Bills Get Strong Stefon Diggs Take Amid Raiders Speculation

The Las Vegas Raiders have surfaced in speculation involving veteran free-agent wide receiver Stefon Diggs. Over the last few weeks, the Silver and Black have been receiving takes regarding their wideout position.

Whether it’s a veteran free agent or via trade, experts would like to see Las Vegas upgrade its wide receiver group. As a result, it’s where Diggs’ name has come up as a potential fit, given his past connection with Kirk Cousins and his ability to work with young QBs.

Nonetheless, the Raiders are a rebuilding team, and Diggs might be looking to sign with a contender, as Justin Carter of FanSided believes that the veteran wideout should return to the Buffalo Bills.

“The team still lacks the right downfield threat,” Carter wrote in a June 10 article. “Both Moore and Khalil Shakir do their best damage in the short and medium passing game. As far as other outside receivers, the options look thin: Joshua Palmer, Keon Coleman, Mecole Hardman.

“It’s not a very inspiring group, and Diggs would instantly be the best option there if the Bills brought him back. He had over 1,000 yards with the Patriots last season, and he might be intrigued by the idea of getting revenge on New England after it traded for A.J. Brown instead of bringing Diggs back.”

Las Vegas Urged to Stay Away From Stefon Diggs

While Diggs can be a major threat for teams like the Bills and Raiders, one former Raiders player is not interested in adding the four-time Pro Bowler, despite his strong production throughout his NFL career.

Former Raiders offensive lineman Lincoln Kennedy recently stated that he doesn’t want Las Vegas to pursue the veteran because of the distractions he would bring to this rebuild.

“Because you have such a young, impressionable team in the locker room, the last thing you need to bring in is a distraction,” Lincoln said on the May 26 edition of the “Raiders Squad Show.” “I’m not talking about Stefon Diggs on the field. I’m talking about everything involving Diggs off the field. Can you imagine the Vegas sideshow that is already there?”

The Raiders Do Make Sense for Stefon Diggs

Last season for the New England Patriots, Diggs played 450 pass snaps, earning him an 87.5 overall PFF grade. The 32-year-old hauled in 85 receptions on 100 targets for 1,013 receiving yards and four touchdowns.

Moreover, he averaged 11.9 yards per reception on the season and generated 363 yards after the catch. Because of this production, ESPN’s Bill Barnwell recently stated that the Raiders make sense for Diggs.

“The Raiders are a strong fit for Stefon Diggs,“ Barnwell said on the May 22 edition of “NFL Live.” “Consider the offense Clint Kuback ran last season in Seattle, which featured heavy boot action and a lot of crossers across the middle of the field. He also ranked second in ESPN’s receiver score metric, which measures how well a player gets open, catches the ball, and creates yards after the catch.

“Diggs played limited snaps last season, appearing in only about half of the team’s offensive plays. If he is used in a situational role, Las Vegas could operate as a heavy 12-personnel team. He would not need to play every snap, but could be highly effective in passing situations and key moments, similar to his role with Drake Maye last season. In that usage, Diggs could be a valuable weapon for Mendoza in his first season with the Raiders.”