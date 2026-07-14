Raiders Get Blunt Stefon Diggs Message Ahead of Training Camp

Outside of Maxx Crosby’s future and who should start at QB, the next topic of conversation regarding the Las Vegas Raiders is their wideout room. There are intriguing names, but many question marks.

Jalen Nailor and Tre Tucker will be go-to guys for whoever is starting at QB this season. Nonetheless, the question will be whether either of these guys is ready for that prominent role in an offense.

Moreover, the Silver and Black are likely hoping to get more out of their young receivers, Jack Bech and Dont’e Thornton Jr., as the two wideouts had challenging rookie seasons.

With these options, ESPN NFL analyst Mina Kimes lists the Raiders as one team she hopes will consider pursuing veteran free agent Stefon Diggs.

“[Diggs is] not wrong in that there are a lot of teams around the league where he would be an upgrade, especially based on what we saw last season,” Kimes said on the July 13 edition of “NFL Live.” “He was tremendously productive in New England; he had an 83 percent catch rate, which led all receivers.

“He was third in yards per route run. While he might not have as much juice as he had in his prime, he is still an exceptional route runner, very difficult to deal with at the line of scrimmage and, as evidenced by the catch rate, has elite hands.

“When I look at teams across the NFL like Las Vegas and their wide receiver group, Washington, or Kansas City, to name a few, I absolutely think they should be on the phone about Stefon Diggs because he would be an upgrade for them.”

Stefon Diggs Gets Insider Update Amid Raiders Speculation

Last season for the New England Patriots, Diggs played 450 pass snaps, earning him an 87.5 overall PFF grade.

The veteran wideout hauled in 85 receptions on 100 targets for 1,013 receiving yards and four touchdowns. Moreover, he averaged 11.9 yards per reception on the season and generated 363 yards after the catch.

Meanwhile, in that same segment, ESPN NFL insider Jeremy Fowler shared an update on where the Diggs market currently sits with training camp right around the corner.

“I’m hearing he’s going to have a market closer to training camp,” Fowler said. “I was told that at least five teams that need a wide receiver have been checking in. Now they’ve got to deal with some of the baggage and the headlines. They are what they are.

“But here’s why Stefon Diggs, I’m told, is confident. He had more than 1,000 yards last year, really playing on a snap count of around 55 percent of the snaps coming off an ACL injury. He feels he’s going to be better this time around.”

Could Stefon Diggs Head Home?

Unlike Kimes, Fowler doesn’t view the Raiders as an ideal landing spot, believing Diggs is headed home to either the Baltimore Ravens or the Washington Commanders.

“I’m looking to the DMV,” Fowler added. “That’s where he’s from. Commanders certainly need a receiver. I think they’re looking more for a speed option at this point. We’ll see.

“There are several veterans they could look at. I don’t think it’s going to be Brandon Aiyuk at this stage. And the Baltimore Ravens have really made a living at times signing veteran receivers who are accomplished, in their 30s, and can come in and help.”