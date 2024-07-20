Blockbuster Trade Proposal Has Raiders Deal Malcolm Koonce for Star WR

The trade rumors lingering over the NFL right now involve the San Francisco 49ers and wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk. The 2023 Second-Team All-Pro wanted a new contract but now he’s requested a trade.

The Las Vegas Raiders aren’t a team that needs wide receiver help but Aiyuk was at Arizona State when Antonio Pierce was a defensive and recruiting coordinator there and he was raised in Nevada. Vic Tafur of The Athletic pitched a trade idea that would see Aiyuk sent to the Raiders for defensive end Malcolm Koonce and a 2025 third-round pick.

“Social media gave us a hot Aiyuk for Davante Adams rumor this week (thanks internet!), but that doesn’t make much sense for the Raiders,” Tafur wrote in a July 19 column. “Both receivers will need a new contract soon (Aiyuk is unhappy while Adams is due to make $36 million in salary in 2025) and Adams is the better player. The Raiders are also very high on their No. 2 receiver, Jakobi Meyers, and drafted tight end/Swiss Army knife Brock Bowers.

“So the best they could do would be to offer Koonce and a third-round pick, given how deep they are on the defensive line, and no one is likely to trade for 2023 first-round pick Tyree Wilson. Wilson has worked hard this offseason to get stronger and this would open up a role for him, across from Maxx Crosby. But this still feels forced — as well as too big a move right now for a new general manager in Tom Telesco who is still trying to get a feel for how good his team is.”

Would This Trade Be Worth It for Las Vegas Raiders?

Being able to trade for Aiyuk without having to give up Davante Adams or a first-round pick would have to be very appealing. A wide receiver trio of Adams, Aiyuk and Jakobi Meyers might be the best in the NFL. That’s not to mention that the team could also have a star tight end duo in Brock Bowers and Michael Mayer.

The Raiders don’t have a great quarterback on the roster but it would be hard for any passer not to have success with this many weapons. Giving up Koonce would hurt as he looks like an ascending player. However, as Tafur noted, the Raiders used the No. 7 pick on Tyree Wilson just a year ago. They may want to see what they have in him instead of having to pay Koonce big money after the season.

This Trade Is Unlikely to Happen

Tafur himself noted that a Raiders trade for Aiyuk isn’t likely. For the 49ers, Koonce and a third-round pick shouldn’t be enough to get a deal done. He established himself as one of the best wide receivers in the NFL last season. That’s worth at least one first-round pick.

Now, if Koonce proves that last season wasn’t a fluke, then his value would be at least a first-round pick but San Francisco can’t know for sure if he’s a player whose value is comparable to Aiyuk. Prior to 2023, he had 2.0 sacks combined in two seasons. Perhaps if Aiyuk is still on the roster at the start of the season and Koonce keeps playing at a high level, a trade closer to the deadline could make some sense, especially if Wilson starts to show some flashes.