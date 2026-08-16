Raiders Place Veteran Defender on IR to Make Room for New Player

There are exciting pieces on the Las Vegas Raiders‘ defense, but there are clearly still some holes. Nobody has proven they can provide a consistent pass rush outside of Maxx Crosby, and the interior of the defensive line doesn’t have a proven impact player.

After the first preseason game against the Arizona Cardinals, the Raiders decided to add to their defensive line. The team announced that they have signed veteran defensive tackle Folorunso Fatukasi to the roster.

To make room for Fatukasi, the Raiders placed linebacker Brennan Jackson on the Reserve/Injured list. Jackson spent last season in Las Vegas and played in three games.

It’s not clear exactly what happened to him, but it was serious enough for the Raiders to place him on IR. If the injury actually isn’t season-ending, the team may reach a settlement with Jackson and outright release him, which would give him a chance to sign elsewhere.

For now, he’ll stay in the Raiders’ building. Being placed on the IR this time of year doesn’t mean he can’t eventually be activated later in the season.

Raiders Defense Gets Failing Grade for First Preseason Game

There was real excitement surrounding the Raiders’ defense heading into the first preseason game. The team spent a ton of money adding free agents to the group and also drafted some promising playmakers.

Plus, Rob Leonard is getting his first crack at being a defensive coordinator after coaching the defensive line the last few years. However, the first look at the new-look defense wasn’t great. The Raiders couldn’t generate any pressure against the Cardinals, and the secondary consistently got beat.

It’s a small sample size, but Adam Hill of the Las Vegas Review-Journal gave the Raiders defense a “D” for their performance.

“The good news for the Raiders is that new coordinator Rob Leonard certainly did not unleash the full extent of his defensive scheme,” Hill wrote. “But what the Raiders did show in a mostly vanilla base wasn’t great.

“The Cardinals moved the ball up and down the field at will, scoring three touchdowns in the first half alone while completing all 15 pass attempts. Fourth-round pick Jermod McCoy, playing in his first competitive game in more than 18 months, got beat on two goal-line fade routes. He will have better days.”

Raiders Gotta Clean Up the Penalties

Another area of concern was the penalties. They committed eight penalties for 75 yards. That’s not going to be a recipe for success. Head coach Klint Kubiak is still learning his new team, but that amount of penalties isn’t going to be acceptable for him.

“I think the thing that stands out to me, analytically or not, is our penalties,” Kubiak told reporters. “We really hurt ourselves. We put ourselves in some negative situations, and that’s not winning football.”

The good news is that it’s just one preseason game. The Raiders have plenty of time to clean up the mistakes before the regular season starts. The upcoming joint practice with the Houston Texans should also offer some valuable lessons.