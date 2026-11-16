The Las Vegas Raiders are making another adjustment to their roster as they continue moving forward with Fernando Mendoza as their starting quarterback. On Monday, the Raiders announced two practice squad moves, adding another quarterback while parting ways with a pass rusher. Las Vegas signed veteran quarterback Brett Rypien and released edge rusher Bralen Trice.

Although neither move involves the active roster, the quarterback addition is worth monitoring as the Raiders navigate the remainder of the season following their decision to trade Kirk Cousins back to the Minnesota Vikings.

Raiders News: Las Vegas Adds Veteran Quarterback Brett Rypien

Brett Rypien has previous NFL experience, having spent time with numerous organizations throughout his career. He’s notably been with the Denver Broncos from 2020-2023, where he started seven games, but has also spent time with various teams including the Los Angeles Rams, New York Jets, Indianapolis Colts, Cincinnati Bengals, Chicago Bears, and Houston Texans.

Rypien has mainly been on the practice squad and has been a steady presence for teams looking to add depth at quarterback. This is essentially Las Vegas looking to add a veteran presence in the locker room now that Cousins is gone, with Aidan O’Connell and Mendoza as younger players who could benefit from learning a thing or two from Rypien, a veteran who offers a different perspective than Cousins.

However, the main focus will continue to be with Mendoza, who had his first start in the books against the defending Super Bowl champion Seattle Seahawks.

After the game, Mendoza commented on his first start, saying, “It’s good to get punched in the face because now it’s a great opportunity to grow and learn and to really unveil all the deficiencies that I have in my game.”

Head coach Klint Kubiak added his thoughts on Mendoza’s first start, saying, “Overall, for his first start, I thought it was a good start.”

Raiders Release Bralen Trice

To make room for Rypien, the Raiders had to let go of Trice.

He entered the NFL as a third-round selection by the Atlanta Falcons in the 2024 NFL Draft out of Washington. However, injuries made it difficult to establish himself at the professional level, and he has spent time working toward finding a consistent opportunity.

That opportunity never came in Las Vegas, and the hope is he can find another team to prove why he was drafted in the third round.

Ultimately, these are relatively minor roster moves, but they reflect the Raiders continuing to make adjustments as they move through the season.

With Mendoza now taking over as the starting quarterback, Las Vegas will be looking to build the necessary depth around him while evaluating which players can contribute moving forward.