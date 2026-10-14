Trade Idea Has Raiders Land Pro Bowl WR For 2 Draft Picks

The Las Vegas Raiders got a bit exposed against the New England Patriots in Week 5. The defense still has major issues, and it’s difficult for the offense to consistently move the ball without a real threat at wide receiver.

There was talk that the team could swing a trade for former Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr., but he ended up getting dealt to the Houston Texans.

The Raiders are a young team that is still building, so they’re not going to give up much for an aging wide receiver. Of the young options who could be available, Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. is the most intriguing.

After an incredible rookie season that saw him make a Pro Bowl, Thomas has struggled the last two seasons. He’s likely available in a trade, but it could cost. Kristopher Knox of Bleacher Report named the Raiders as a trade fit for Thomas, but his projected value is a second-round and sixth-round pick.

“This season, the 2024 first-rounder has caught just nine passes for 105 yards and a touchdown,” Knox wrote. “With rookie receiver Josh Cameron (117 yards, 2 TDs) beginning to gain traction, cashing in Thomas now could make a ton of sense.

“The Jags would undoubtedly ask for a similar return to what the Cardinals got for Harrison, and they might just get it. Thomas is still only 24 years old, and he racked up 1,282 yards with 10 touchdowns during his inaugural campaign.”

Is Thomas Worth a Second-Round Pick?

A second-round pick would be a steep price to pay for Thomas. He is a former first-round pick who looked great as a rookie, but he only has nine catches this season.

Liam Coen is clearly one of the best young offensive minds in the NFL, and Trevor Lawrence is playing the best football of his career. If they can’t figure out how to get Thomas involved, perhaps he’s just not very good.

Harrison had a much better excuse for his poor play due to instability at head coach and quarterback. The Jaguars look like one of the best operations in the NFL right now. If the Raiders are going to trade for Thomas, it can’t be for more than a third-round pick. Anything more, and Las Vegas is better off waiting until the draft to address the wide receiver need.

Can a Raiders WR Step Up?

There were high hopes for Tre Tucker this season, but he clearly isn’t a No. 1 wide receiver. He’d be much better as a No. 2 or No. 3 option. Having to go up against teams’ top cornerbacks isn’t doing him any favors.

The wide receiver the Raiders really need to step up is Jalen Nailor. They gave him a $35 million contract in free agency, and he has five catches for 52 yards in four games. He missed the Patriots game, but should be back in Week 6. He needs to have a big game soon, or his signing will be looked at as one of the biggest miscalculations of free agency.

If the two veterans can’t step up, perhaps second-year pro Dont’e Thornton Jr. has improved from his rookie season, but he still needs to get on the field after missing the first five games due to injury.