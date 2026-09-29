Raiders Urged to Trade for Pro Bowl WR With Elite Speed

The Las Vegas Raiders are starting to become a bigger talking point in media circles after an impressive 3-0 start. Heading into the season, nobody thought they’d be this good.

A big reason for the skepticism was due to the lack of talent at wide receiver. Though the Raiders haven’t lost yet, the wide receiver play has been underwhelming. Three of the Raiders’ top three players in receiving yards are not wide receivers.

Tight end Brock Bowers has only played in one game, and he’s already their second-leading receiver in yards. If the Raiders think they can realistically go on a run this season, they may want to think about trading for a wide receiver.

However, general manager John Spytek won’t be keen on giving up too much draft capital. That’s why a player like Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Brian Thomas could make sense. Alex Kay of Bleacher Report made the case for the Raiders to trade for the former Pro Bowler.

“The Las Vegas Raiders have become unexpected contenders in the wake of a sizzling 3-0 start to the 2026 NFL season,” Kay wrote.

“Although it initially seemed like this rebuilding club would be one of the league’s sellers during the leadup to the trade deadline, Vegas now has to give serious credence to using draft capital to bring in assets like Brian Thomas Jr. to help with a playoff push.”

Adding Thomas Could Help Kirk Cousins

Thomas looked like a future superstar as a rookie. He had 1,282 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns in his first season and was named to the Pro Bowl.

He took a step back last season and was tied for the second most drops in the NFL at 10. While there’s concern about whether he can ever recapture the success he had as a rookie, he could potentially help give Kirk Cousins a boost.

“Although Cousins has completed 67.4 percent of his throws for 661 yards and a league-high nine touchdowns over the first three weeks, he could be even more prolific with a true No. 1 wideout in the fold,” Kay wrote. “At his best, Thomas showed he can handle a feature role thanks to a rare blend of size, speed, athleticism and catching ability. Although he hasn’t consistently displayed that talent since the end of his rookie campaign, the potential for him to return to form in Klint Kubiak’s offense is truly alluring.

“If the Raiders can get the 23-year-old wideout without mortgaging too much of their promising future, they shouldn’t hesitate to make the move.”

What Would Thomas Cost in a Trade?

Even in a down year, Thomas still had 707 receiving yards in 2025. That would’ve been enough to lead the Raiders in receiving yards last year.

He’s still a valuable player, so the Jaguars aren’t just going to give him away. Getting him for a third-round pick could be a big win for the Raiders. A third-round pick is valuable, but getting a potential No. 1 wide receiver is even more valuable.

A second-round pick may be a little too rich for the team, especially since he’ll need a new contract soon.