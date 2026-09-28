Brock Bowers Gets Blunt on Raiders’ 3-0 Start After Beating Saints

The Las Vegas Raiders are off to a 3-0 start after going on the road and beating the New Orleans Saints 35-27 in Week 3 on Sept. 27 at the Caesars Superdome. Moreover, this game marked the return of Brock Bowers, who missed the first two games of the season.

In his return, Bowers showed why he’s arguably one of the best tight ends in the NFL, recording 10 receptions on 13 targets for 116 receiving yards, with his longest reception being 20 yards and one touchdown.

After the win over the Saints, Bowers spoke to “Raiders Gameday” and shared his thoughts on his return and moving to 3-0.

“I wasn’t surprised about the offense the last two weeks,” Bowers said. “They come out there, they execute every single day, and we got some great playmakers out there. As you can see, they can do without me. It was great to be back and flying around and being with the team.

“… It feels amazing being 3-0. Going on the road the last two weeks, winning two tough road games. I think we’re playing some good football both ways. Defense has been balling out, getting turnovers everywhere. So yeah, it’s really just complementary football.”

Kirk Cousins Sends Strong Message About Brock Bowers

Meanwhile, Kirk Cousins threw Bowers all these passes, which led to a big game from the tight end. After the game, Cousins spoke with CBS Sports about the tight end’s performance and how it helped fuel their 3-0 record. Still, both have room to improve, given this was their first regular-season game together.

“He’s an outstanding player,” Cousins said. “Klint did a great job with the scheme, getting him opportunities. I’m still learning him. I would have to say that we don’t have as many banked reps as I would like, but I think I can get accustomed to a guy like that pretty quickly.”

Kirk Cousins on Raiders’ 3-0 Start After Week 3 Win

The Saints defense limited the Raiders to 113 rushing yards, and Ashton Jeanty averaged 2.9 yards per carry on 19 carries for 56 rushing yards while Mike Washington Jr. averaged 10.8 yards per carry on five carries for 54 rushing yards.

Nonetheless, Cousins again answered the call with the passing game as he went 22-for-33 on his pass attempts for 248 passing yards, three touchdowns, and a passer rating of 119.3. The veteran put all that production up despite being sacked three times by the Saints defense.

Moreover, Cousins spoke about the team’s 3-0 start as the Raiders now head home to face the Kansas City Chiefs in what will be one of the marquee games for Week 4.

“The pass rush, the turnovers, the complementary football,” Cousins added. “They’ve done it now all three weeks, and we need it to win. I mean, it’s a key part of us winning this game today.

“… The wind’s at our back when you’re winning, but we don’t want to take the cheese. And high school friends texting you telling you how good you are after a win. You got to just stay the course, 1-0 each week, and keep your head down and keep working.”