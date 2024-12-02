Raiders QB Aidan O’Connell Sends Strong Message on Brock Bowers

It’s been a long season for the Las Vegas Raiders but the one major silver lining has been rookie tight end Brock Bowers. The team was questioned for using a first-round pick on a tight end a year after they used a second-round pick on Michael Mayer but he has rewarded them all season.

Bowers is currently leading the NFL with 84 receptions and is fourth in receiving yards with 884. He has proven that he’s not only one of the best tight ends in the league already, but one of the best offensive weapons overall.

Quarterback Aidan O’Connell connected with Bowers 10 times during Friday’s loss to the Kansas City Chiefs and he’s been very impressed with the young tight end.

“He’s pretty special, obviously,” O’Connell said in his postgame press conference. “He makes incredible plays, play after play. Sometimes I throw it, and I can’t really see the result that’s going to happen, but I have a lot of confidence in him, as well as a lot of other guys.”

Throwing to Bowers has been a recipe for success for the Raiders offense so he’ll likely continue to be targeted early and often.

Antonio Pierce Praises O’Connell & Bowers

The Raiders’ offense has been stagnant for much of the season and while only scored 17 points against the Chiefs on Friday, the group could’ve scored a lot more if it weren’t for Daniel Carlson missing three field goals.

O’Connell was impressive as he threw for 340 yards and two touchdowns. Head coach Antonio Pierce praises O’Connell and Bowers for the work they did in Week 13.

“That’s a credit to both players just putting time in, even on a short week, working after practice and talking,” Pierce said during his Saturday press conference. “Aidan is a pretty good communicator. He’s done a really good job of that since he’s gotten back. And Brock just works. If you ask Brock to be here today on the day off, he’ll be out there playing pitch and catch.”

Bowers is the Raiders’ best weapon so he’s been getting the most attention from opposing defenses. Pierce thinks the fact that he’s still having success just shows how special he is.

“The last couple weeks, with Pat Surtain, and this week (Trent) McDuffie and the safeties. … (Teams are) not putting too many linebackers on him throughout the game,” Pierce said. “And now we’re seeing double-teams and them really shifting their zone to him. And to be honest, I don’t really think it matters, man. I think we got a really special player on our hands.”

Pierce Sees Growth in Raiders Offense

The Raiders offense continues to struggle to score points but the group has looked better since firing offensive coordinator Luke Getsy. Pierce is excited about the growth that he’s seeing from the group.

“All that stuff is growing,” Pierce said. “Jakobi, back-to-back weeks he’s had really good games. Tre Tucker, getting him going, that was really good to see that. We’ve been talking about taking shots. I know we talked about it a lot of my pressers, us throwing the ball down the field. Really good to see him make that play, run after the catch, and get in the end zone.

“So, man, I’m really excited about what these guys are doing, especially the young core group of guys.”