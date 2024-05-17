Raiders HC Antonio Pierce Claps Back at Backlash Over Brock Bowers Pick

Not many expected the Las Vegas Raiders to add a tight end with their first-round pick in 2024. However, not many expected Brock Bowers to be available to the team at No. 13.

The former Georgia standout was simply too good of a prospect for the Raiders to pass up. Though there were some questions about the team adding another tight end a year after taking Michael Mayer with an early second-round pick, head coach Antonio Pierce is confident it was the right call.

“This is different,” Pierce said during his May 10 media availability. “You’re talking about [two] skill players who can catch the ball, who can come out the backfield, who can do a lot of different things for you, and you see it. Kansas City does it a lot with their tight ends.”

Bowers was the best player left on the board when the Raiders took him so it’s easy to understand their approach. However, the team still hasn’t solved their right tackle or cornerback issues. While Bowers should be a very good NFL player, issues at cornerback or on the offensive line could be difficult to overcome.

Antonio Pierce Talks Advantages of Having 2 TEs

There aren’t many elite tight ends in the NFL and the Raiders may end up having two of them. Pierce believes that could create a major mismatch for defenses, especially considering that Bowers is a diverse weapon they can use in multiple positions.

“When you look at our guys, both of them can do a lot of things for you,” Pierce said. “You can line them up … in the slot, at the No. 1 wide receiver, you can put them in line, you can put them in pairs. But more importantly, who’s matching up on the other side against us? Is it a linebacker? Is it a safety? Is it a nickel? Is it a corner?

“We’re fortunate to have two tight ends on our roster that in the last four years of college football were pretty much the best two, and … hopefully that creates issues. It’s going to create issues for us at practice … In our division, we’ve got some really good tight ends, so it’ll be good reps for us as well.”

Brock Bowers Talks Teaming up With Michael Mayer

It’s easy to see why Mayer or Bowers might not be stoked to be on the same team. They are two top tight ends who are very young and want to be the lead guy. For now, Bowers thinks the two will form a great duo.

“We’ve definitely been watching a little bit of that and just seeing what they did well and trying to translate to our game over here,” Bowers said during his May 10 media availability.

“If you have two great tight ends, I think it’s really hard to match that, personnel-wise, in order to defend against the pass and the run. So, I mean, I think it makes it difficult for defensive personnel.”

Two tight ends can work but offensive coordinator Luke Getsy needs to be creative in his approach. Using Bowers as a wide receiver could be an option as he’s a bit more athletically gifted than Mayer.