Bill CB Sends Message to Raiders TE Brock Bowers Over Spitting Incident

The Las Vegas Raiders couldn’t get back on track against the Buffalo Bills in Week 6, losing 33-30. During the game, Bills cornerback C.J. Gardner-Johnson got in trouble for spitting at the ground in the direction of Raiders tight end Brock Bowers.

This led to Gardner-Johnson getting hit with a 15-yard unsportsmanlike conduct penalty, and he was also ejected from the game. The veteran cornerback has a bit of a reputation for losing his cool on the field. This is the second time in his career he’s been ejected.

Gardner-Johnson is still new to the Bills, so he doesn’t have a lot of goodwill built up. He made sure to quickly apologize to Bowers after the game.

“My passion and competitive nature have always been a huge part of who I am, but I also understand that there is a line that should never be crossed,” Gardner-Johnson wrote. “The gesture I made toward my opponent was inappropriate, unnecessary, and not a reflection of the respect I have for him or this game. There is no excuse for my actions, and I take full accountability. No matter how emotional or intense the competition gets, I have to hold myself to a higher standard.”

Gardner-Johnson Could Face Suspension

Gardner-Johnson did get caught during the game and ejected, so he’s already been punished. At the very least, he’s going to get hit with an additional fine.

What will be interesting is if the NFL decides to suspend him. Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio broke down how Gardner-Johnson is at risk of a one-game suspension.

“Last year, the NFL adopted a new approach to spitting. It now results in a one-game suspension, sort of,” Florio wrote. “It started when Eagles defensive tackle Jalen Carter spit on Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott before the first play from scrimmage in the regular-season opener. Because Carter’s ejection covered the entire game, his punishment — a fine in the amount of a game check — simulated a suspension.

“Later in the season, Bengals receiver Ja’Marr Chase spit on Steelers defensive back Jalen Ramsey. The officials didn’t see it, so Chase wasn’t ejected. Instead, he was suspended for the next game.”

The Bills have a bye week in Week 7, so the NFL will have time to decide on what to do with Gardner-Johnson.

Raiders Eager to Get Another Win

The Raiders started off the season 3-0, but have now lost three in a row against three likely playoff teams. Though they played the Bills close, moral victories don’t matter when you’re falling out of the playoff race.

Tight end Michael Mayer doesn’t want to talk about moral victories.

“The standard is winning, and as long as Klint’s here, that’s gonna be the standard,” Mayer said after the game. “He’s been all about winning since the second he stepped in the door. That’s what you want your head coach to do, that’s what you want him to be about. And I wanna win as much as he wants to — he’s made all of us (want to).”