Raiders Get Concerning Brock Bowers Contract Update: Insider

After Brock Bowers had to miss the first two games for the Las Vegas Raiders this season due to injury, there was some concern that he’d have another injury-plagued year like last season. Instead, he has been basically unguardable.

In three games, he has 24 catches for 312 yards and three touchdowns. Interestingly, the Raiders aren’t really using him as a traditional tight end. He’s taking the majority of his snaps as a slot receiver.

While it’s a logical strategy with the team also having Michael Mayer, it could end up costing the Raiders. The highest-paid wide receiver in the NFL is making $42 million a year, while the highest-paid tight end is making $19.1 million. According to Yahoo Sports’ Charles Robinson, Bowers’ representation could push for him to make wide receiver money when they’re ready to talk extension.

“Thanks to original-ballot Pro Bowl selections in 2024 and 2025, Bowers’ 5th-year option is already projected in the maximum tier at $17.479 million,” Robinson wrote. “He’s already arguably the league’s most dominant young tight end and should end up signing a contract extension next offseason. There’s one extremely interesting wrinkle here, though. Opponents have noted that through three games this season, new head coach Klint Kubiak is utilizing Bowers more like a big mismatch wideout than a classic tight end. That could create some interesting contract negotiations when it comes to an extension. Wide receiver money is exponentially more lucrative than tight end money. The question is whether Bowers’ representatives choose to pursue his extension from wide receiver comps or tight end comps. Stay tuned to this one.”

Bowers Will Be Highest-Paid TE Ever

The Raiders will likely try to find a middle ground for Bowers. When he gets paid, he’s going to be the highest-paid tight end ever. The bigger question is just how much he’s going to beat the $19.1 million annual salary that George Kittle got.

It wouldn’t be a surprise if Bowers got something in the $30 million-a-year range. The Raiders have proven to be willing to pay good players, so it’s hard to imagine they’ll have to deal with a holdout situation. After this season, Bowers will likely be asking for an extension, and the Raiders would be wise to figure that out quickly.

Bills Coach Praises Bowers

Bowers is the Raiders’ most dangerous player right now. He’s the only skill player on offense consistently making big plays. The Raiders play the Buffalo Bills in Week 6, and head coach Joe Brady knows that Bowers can wreck a game.

“There’s not many people in the world that can do what he does,” Brady said of Bowers. “The body of a tight end and he plays all over as a wide receiver. I remember last year watching the Broncos and [Patrick] Surtain was matched up on him, right? That’s the level of the greatness that he can be when he’s out there, and how dynamic he is. He can wreck a game on the offensive side of the ball. Tremendous skill set and we gotta be aware of where he’s at at all times.”