Raiders Offer Injury Updates on Brock Bowers & Starting CB

The Las Vegas Raiders came out of Week 1 mostly unscathed. The only real injury the team suffered was to starting cornerback Darien Porter, who had to leave late in the game with a foot injury.

So far, it sounds like he avoided serious injury. Head coach Klint Kubiak said that Porter is “day-to-day,” which is vague but likely means he won’t be missing much time.

Porter earned a starting job after a strong cornerback. He played well against the Dolphins, so the Raiders have to feel excited about what they have in the second-year pro. He’s going to be a player to watch closely heading into Week 2.

One injured player who will get talked about a lot more this week is tight end Brock Bowers. He was surprisingly held out of the Week 1 game against the Miami Dolphins after it was revealed he had to get meniscus trim surgery.

That procedure usually takes at least a few weeks to recover from, but the Raiders have yet to rule out Bowers. Kubiak also described Bowers as “day-to-day.” The team doesn’t have to give him an official injury designation for Bowers until later in the week, but if he participates in Wednesday’s practice, that would be a good sign that he’s ready to go.

Michael Mayer Steps Up

Bowers is one of the Raiders’ most talented players, so losing him was a huge blow. Shortly after the news of his injury, it was revealed that the team gave Michael Mayer a big contract extension.

The former second-round pick hasn’t made too much of an impact in his short career, but the Raiders clearly think there’s still untapped potential there. Mayer didn’t have a huge Week 1, but he did have six catches for 32 yards. Kubiak was happy with what he saw from the tight end.

“We’re really proud to have Mike and to have him back for a long time,” Kubiak told reporters. “When you get rewarded the second contract as a draft pick with an organization, that’s a big deal. And he’s very deserving of that. He’s been extremely physical throughout camp, doesn’t miss practice, accountable, and sets a standard. And that’s just what we’ve come to expect from him.”

Mayer Plans to Keep Working

Even when Bowers comes back, the Raiders still have big plans for Mayer. He’s more of a traditional tight end, while Bowers is more of a hybrid wide receiver.

Mayer already got paid, so he can play a bit more loose knowing that he’s not in a contract year. That said, he’s not planning on sitting back and taking it easy. He wants to continue flying under the radar and putting in the work to be an elite player.

“They’re obviously putting a big investment in me and I felt like I played good today,” Mayer said. “I feel like I need to do a lot better. … So I’m gonna keep my head down, I’m gonna keep working hard, and I’m gonna do whatever I need to do for this team and to help them win.”