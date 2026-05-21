Raiders TE Brock Bowers Gets Big Prediction for 2026 Season

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers has all the traits to be one of, if not the best, player at his position, as he showed during his rookie season. Last season, injury impacted Bowers’ ability to have another standout campaign.

Despite battling a knee injury all season, Bowers still played 437 pass snaps, leading to an overall PFF grade of 78.8. Moreover, he hauled in 64 receptions on 83 targets for 680 receiving yards and seven touchdowns.

The 23-year-old also averaged 10.6 yards per reception on the season while generating 296 yards after the catch. As a result, if Bowers is healthy this upcoming 2026 season, many have high expectations for Bowers.

One person who is buying Bowers stock for this upcoming season is NFL Network guest analyst and WWE superstar Seth Rollins.

“He’s going to have 100 [receptions] this year,” Rollins said on the May 21 edition of “Good Morning Football.” “With Kirk Cousins and that offense, he’s going to have 100. Cousins isn’t throwing the ball downfield anymore. He’s going to look for those underneath routes. He’s going to get the ball to this guy.

“I mean, no doubt about it, if he stays healthy, he’s already one of the best tight ends in the game. He was a savage if you watched him play in college, and that’s just the tip of the iceberg of what he could be. I wouldn’t be shocked if he gets to 100 receptions this year.”

Klint Kubiak Shares True Thoughts on Brock Bowers

Injury did have an impact on Bowers’ 2025 season, but the Raiders offense was also in turmoil. The Silver and Black had a shaky offensive line, Geno Smith had his turnovers, and former offensive coordinator Chip Kelly was fired in the middle of the season.

With Klint Kubiak now in as head coach, he will be looking to maximize Bowers and help him reach his potential. On May 20, Kubiak issued an intriguing description of how he sees his tight end, even though the Raiders head coach has yet to use him in a game.

“[Bowers] is kind of a football robot in a good way,“ Kubiak told reporters. “He is a football robot from heaven. He is a Cadillac out there. We have to get the most out of Brock, wherever he goes. He has been successful in college and high school, whoever has coached him. You cannot say enough great things about him. I love his work ethic. He is a standard-bearer.”

Raiders Insider Also Expects Big Season From Brock Bowers

Moreover, Rollins isn’t the only one expecting a big season from Bowers. The Athletic’s Sam Warren sees a promising campaign for the tight end on the horizon under Kubiak, who has experience getting the most out of his tight ends.

“Injuries and inconsistent quarterback play led to a drop in production for Bowers in Year 2,“ Warren wrote in an article on April 29. “But it was always going to be hard to top his record-setting rookie season. Even with missing five games, Bowers was 10th among tight ends in receiving yards (680) and tied for fifth in touchdowns (seven).

“Kubiak has gotten good production out of his tight ends at each of his stops, and Bowers will be the first elite one the coach has worked with since George Kittle in San Francisco. As long as Bowers remains healthy, he could have a big year under his new head coach.”