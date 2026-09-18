Brock Bowers Injury Saga Takes Big Turn Ahead of Chargers Matchup

The Las Vegas Raiders were without tight end Brock Bowers in Week 1. It was revealed right before the season started that he had to undergo a minor procedure on his meniscus.

While a meniscus trim is known to keep players out for a few weeks, the Raiders haven’t seemed too concerned. Bowers sat out of the first two practices ahead of Week 2, but he’s finally returned to Friday’s practice.

This is the best sign yet that he’s ready to get back on the football field. It seemed like a long shot that he’d be able to play against the Los Angeles Chargers, but now it looks like there’s a chance.

The Raiders offense looked good in Week 1, but it was against a bad Miami Dolphins roster. The Chargers are much stiffer competition. Plus, it’s a division rivalry game, so it has added importance.

It remains to be seen if Bowers plays, but he’s the best offensive player they have, so they want him back on the field. Having him would certainly give the Raiders a better chance to win. That said, the team should be careful and not try to rush him to the field. That’s what happened last season, and he ended up having to miss several games because of it.

Raiders Aren’t Overly Concerned With Bowers’ Injury

Teams never want to see an All-Pro player have to go under the knife, but the Raiders aren’t too concerned about Bowers’ status, per ESPN’s Dan Graziano.

“Raiders tight end Brock Bowers’ knee injury is not overly serious, from what I am told,” Graziano wrote. “The team felt he could have played last week if necessary, and it’s possible he returns this week. But the organization is determined to be careful with this very important player and not play him until they’re 100% certain he’s not being affected by the knee. I believe the latest you’ll see Bowers is Week 4 against the Chiefs, but again, it could be sooner than that.”

It sounds like there’s a real chance the Raiders might be comfortable playing him against the Chargers.

Kirk Cousins Talks Passing 300-Career TD Passes

Kirk Cousins certainly wouldn’t mind having Bowers to throw to. Despite throwing three touchdowns in the Week 1 win, Cousins didn’t have the cleanest game. Bowers is the best pass catcher on the team, so the Raiders need him if the passing offense is going to thrive.

Luckily for Cousins, he did hit a major milestone in the win over the Dolphins. He passed 300-career touchdown passes, which is only something a small handful of quarterbacks have been able to do.

He praised the people around him for the achievement.

“I think it’s just a testament to trying to win the long game,” Cousins said after Sunday’s win, “trying to have good habits over a long period of time, and I feel like it’s also a testament to the people I’ve been able to work with, coaches, the players around me. Really grateful for all the people involved in in being able to do that.”