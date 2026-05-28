Brock Bowers Injury: Raiders TE Gives Latest Update

The Las Vegas Raiders had a lot of things go wrong last season, but one thing that derailed them early on was an injury to star tight end Brock Bowers. He had 103 yards in the Week 1 win over the New England Patriots, but hurt his knee in the process.

He was hobbled throughout the following games before the Raiders had to make the decision to sit him while he got healthier. Bowers did return to the field and finished the season, but he clearly wasn’t the same player he was as a rookie.

The Raiders are going to rely heavily on Bowers this season, as he’s easily their best and most proven playmaker. Fortunately, it sounds like he’s much healthier now. Bowers has been practicing at full speed in OTAs, and he had a chance to update his health.

“I feel great,” Bowers told reporters. “I mean, it feels good to be back out there, practicing at full speed. Getting back into football with all the guys again. I had a good offseason working out, staying healthy and trying to get back to 100%.”

Being able to have Bowers on the practice field is a big deal as the Raiders introduce a new coaching staff and new quarterbacks to the team.

Bowers Talks Second Year

Bowers hit the ground running as a rookie. His 112 catches were the most by a rookie in NFL history, regardless of position.

In Year 2, he was expected to be even better, and he did look like a superstar in Week 1. Bowers acknowledged that his second season didn’t go according to plan, but he is excited to get back on track in 2026.

“I feel 100%, ready to roll,” Bowers said. “I’m excited for the season. Last year was frustrating. You know, first game of the season, banged up my knee a little bit, so definitely wasn’t how I planned my second year to go, but a little adversity. Just have to come back strong this year.”

Tyler Linderbaum Praises Bowers

Bowers is entering Year 3 with the Raiders, but he’s meeting a lot of new faces. Another important player on the team’s offense is new center Tyler Linderbaum. He’s just joining the team, but he’s going to take on a leadership role immediately.

Linderbaum loves what he sees from Bowers despite his quiet demeanor.

“Brock’s awesome,” Linderbaum told reporters. “Brock’s got like that killer mindset in him. You know, doesn’t talk much, just goes out there and works.”

Unlike other star tight ends around the NFL, like George Kittle and Travis Kelce, Bowers isn’t going to be the face of many commercials. However, he’s every bit as good as those players.

The Raiders likely love the fact that he mostly keeps to himself. New head coach Klint Kubiak isn’t a very flashy personality either. If Bowers can stay healthy, he’s going to make an argument that he’s the best tight end and one of the best overall players in the NFL. He’s going to be eager to have a productive and healthy season.