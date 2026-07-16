Madden Under Fire Over Brock Bowers Rating

When Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers came into the NFL, he was immediately one of the best tight ends in the league. He set every major rookie record for a tight end.

In fact, many believed he was the best tight end in the NFL after his rookie season. He took a bit of a step back in Year 2, as he missed five games due to injury and was banged up for several more.

Despite that, there are plenty who still think he’s the top tight end in football. The people at EA Sports don’t share that belief.

A recent leak showed that Bowers has a 93 rating in “Madden 27.” That’s the third highest for a tight end in the NFL, behind Arizona Cardinals tight end Trey McBride and San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle. Kittle was also banged up last year and had very similar stats to Bowers, but that doesn’t seem to have hurt his rating.

There were a lot of fans who took EA Sports to task for their Bowers rating.

“Madden 27 has Brock Bowers closer to Mark Andrews than he is to Trey McBride,” one fan wrote on X.

“The Madden 27 Tight End ratings are in, and Brock Bowers at a 93 feels disrespectfully low,” another fan wrote.

Brock Bowers 3rd best TE according to Madden lol when are they gonna learn… https://t.co/69yUgZoVTh pic.twitter.com/ukGGbOvBoh — PharoahNFL (@pharoahnfl) July 14, 2026

Bowers Was Just Rated No. 1 TE in NFL by ESPN

People around the NFL have a much different tight end ranking than EA Sports. ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler recently polled executives, coaches and scouts around the NFL, and they voted Bowers as the best tight end in the NFL.

“One sign of Bowers’ greatness: Opponents sometimes put their best cornerback on him, as Denver did with Pat Surtain II last season,” Fowler wrote.

“People inside the league love Bowers’ versatility as an offensive chess piece. He can line up in the slot, out wide or even as a fullback. He has breakaway speed, too, pushing a top speed of 19.58 mph on a 57-yard touchdown vs. Denver in 2024, per NFL Next Gen Stats.”

It’s important to remember that Bowers has had his success despite having four different starting quarterbacks and four different offensive playcallers in two seasons. If he had a bit more stability on offense, his numbers might be even better. With Klint Kubiak coming in as head coach and Fernando Mendoza coming in to play quarterback, Bowers could be in for a massive season.

Fernando Mendoza Gets Madden Rating

Another notable leak from the Madden ratings is that Mendoza is expected to be rated at 74. That puts him higher than last year’s No. 1 pick Cam Ward (72), but lower than 2024’s No. 1 pick Caleb Williams (77).

This is a fair rating for Mendoza, who hasn’t proven anything on an NFL field yet. Plus, things like arm strength and ability to make plays with your feet often help Madden ratings. It’s hard to quantify what Mendoza does well in a video game algorithm. Regardless, he’s still going to have a lot to prove before anybody can start complaining about his Madden ratings.