Raiders Emerge as Potential Trade Destination for Browns Veteran

The Las Vegas Raiders are 2-0 and will look to continue this impressive form when they face the New Orleans Saints in Week 3. Nonetheless, if the Silver and Black get to 3-0 and continue this performance over the next couple of weeks, they might be buyers at the trade deadline.

One concern about the Raiders is their wideout group. Las Vegas will be getting Brock Bowers soon, so their passing game will get a big boost. However, if they are in the playoff picture around the Nov. 10 deadline, could they make a trade?

Las Vegas is still rebuilding, so they likely wouldn’t go crazy in a trade. As a result, could the Raiders add another wideout that’s about the Tre Tucker and Jalen Nailor level or slightly above that?

Noah Olson of Browns on SI sees the Raiders as a potential trade destination for Cleveland Browns veteran wideout Jerry Jeudy.

“Jeudy still has plenty of talent and time left in the NFL,” Olson wrote in a Sept. 22 article. “Luckily for the Browns, that mix can be appealing to a wide receiver-needy team. Teams like the Raiders and Dolphins, potentially even the Bills if DJ Moore’s shoulder injury lingers, may all look to add another receiver to their roster before the Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2026, trade deadline.”

Through two games, Jeudy has two catches for 26 yards, and with the Browns having young wideouts, Cleveland could look to secure a future asset for the 27-year-old veteran. Moreover, Jeudy is familiar with the AFC West during his time with the Denver Broncos.

What Would Raiders Give Up in Potential Jerry Jeudy Trade?

Now, what could the Browns want for Jeudy? Olson put together a pitch in which the Raiders are the next destination for the wideout, and in exchange Cleveland would receive a 2027 fourth-round pick that becomes a third if Jeudy plays at least 65 percent of Las Vegas’ offensive snaps over the remaining 2026 regular-season games after the trade.

“Andrew Berry, given his track record, could seek a third-round pick for Jeudy, although that would be an ambitious asking price for a receiver whose role in Cleveland has diminished,” Olson added in his article.

“The Browns would also need to weigh the salary-cap consequences of a trade against the value of the return. A conditional fourth-round pick that could become a third might offer a compromise for Cleveland and a team seeking help at wide receiver.”

Klint Kubiak and Jerry Jeudy Crossed Paths in Denver

Las Vegas’ wideout group struggled to produce much in Week 1 against the Miami Dolphins; however, in Week 2 against the Los Angeles Chargers, Tre Tucker stepped up, recording five receptions on seven targets for 115 receiving yards and one touchdown.

Moreover, Cody White did have two touchdowns on two receptions. Nonetheless, Jeudy is someone Klint Kubiak knows, as the Raiders’ head coach was the Broncos‘ passing game coordinator and quarterbacks coach in 2022.

The Browns wideout was in Denver from 2020 to 2023, so Jeudy should know Kubiak’s system. It will be interesting to see if the Raiders make any moves if they’re above .500 as the trade deadline nears.