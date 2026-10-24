Raiders Urged to Trade for $52 Million WR

The November 10 trade deadline is closing in, and the Las Vegas Raiders have yet to make any moves. There’s been plenty of speculation that they’re in the market for a wide receiver, but it remains to be seen how true that is.

If the Raiders can win their next two games, they’ll have a much clearer path to the playoffs. The second half of their schedule is significantly easier than the first half.

Getting to 5-3 could give the Raiders confidence to swing a trade. They likely still wouldn’t make a huge blockbuster, but there are some cheaper options out there. Jerry Jeudy is getting somewhat pushed to the side for the Cleveland Browns with the emergence of KC Concepcion and Denzel Boston. Fox Sports Greg Auman thinks he’s a wide receiver the Raiders should trade for.

“Two years ago, Jerry Jeudy had 1,229 receiving yards and made the Pro Bowl,” Auman wrote. “But the Cleveland Browns used two top-40 draft picks on receivers KC Concepcion and Denzel Boston, so Jeudy’s role has dropped off considerably. He has eight catches for 81 yards, but could be a solid No. 2 on another team.

“If the Raiders think they contend, perhaps he goes there. He had a career-best six touchdowns in 2022 in Denver when he overlapped with current Las Vegas coach Klint Kubiak.”

Does Jeudy Move the Needle for Raiders?

Jeudy had a ton of hype coming out of Alabama, but while he has played well throughout his career, he hasn’t necessarily lived up to the hype. He only has one season of over 1,000 receiving yards.

For the Raiders, they necessarily need a superstar wide receiver. They have tight end Brock Bowers, who they are effectively using as a wide receiver right now. Jeudy could come in and be a legitimate No. 1 wide receiver. Now, the Raiders shouldn’t offer more than a fourth-round pick.

He only has one more year remaining on his contract, so he’s going to want an extension. He is only 27, so there should be plenty of juice left in the tank, but he’s not going to command a huge return in a trade.

Sean McVay Praises Raiders

The Raiders have had a rough few years, but new head coach Klint Kubiak seems to have them back on track. The Los Angeles Rams come to Las Vegas in Week 7, which is going to be a difficult matchup.

Though the season has gotten off to a rocky start, the Rams still have plenty of talent and one of the best head coaches in the sport. Sean McVay has been impressed with what Kubiak is starting to build.

“Really good team. They’ve done a heck of a job. Kubiak’s done a great job,” McVay said, via Raiders.com. “They’re well coached in all three phases. They’ve been productive in all three phases. They made some big free agent signings on the defensive side of the ball. They’ve got a bunch of different playmakers. I think Kirk [Cousins] is doing a nice job distributing the football, getting a bunch of different people involved. You can see Klint’s influence on the scheme.”