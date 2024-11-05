Former GM’s Trade Proposal Has Raiders Land Underachieving 23-Year-Old QB

The Las Vegas Raiders are in the midst of an offensive overhaul. Offensive coordinator Luke Getsy is out and the team sent quarterbacks coach Rich Scangarello and offensive line coach James Cregg with him.

It’s looking like Scott and Norv Turner will now be running the offense and the biggest question they face is what they’re going to do at quarterback. Desmond Ridder could be the guy going forward but the Raiders may want to make a last-second trade before the deadline.

Former New York Jets general manager Mike Tannenbaum believes Las Vegas needs to call the Carolina Panthers and make a deal for Bryce Young.

“Bryce Young [should be] traded from the Carolina Panthers to the Las Vegas Raiders for a fourth-round pick, and the thinking on this is, if I’m the Raiders, the verb is scour,” Tannenbaum said on ESPN’s “Get Up,” via Raiders Beat.

“I need multiple quarterbacks, and we’ve seen in the NFL guys, be it Geno Smith, Sam Darnold, Baker Mayfield, sometimes you need to change the series,” Tannenbaum continued. “For whatever reason, it hasn’t worked in Carolina. Myself, along with everybody else, thought Bryce Young had a real chance. So if I’m the Raiders, I want Bryce Young, and I’m going to continue to look for a quarterback.”

Why Not?

If Young is really available for a fourth-round pick, the Raiders should pounce. The 2025 draft class of quarterbacks is widely considered one of the weaker classes. Plus, there’s no guarantee the Raiders will have a high enough draft pick to get one of the better prospects.

While Young has looked like a bust so far in his career, there was a reason he was the No. 1 pick. The Panthers haven’t given him much to work with. The Raiders also don’t have a great team but sometimes a change of scenery is all a player needs. Plus, tight end Brock Bowers is a far better pass catcher than anything they have in Carolina right now.

The Raiders have nothing to be excited about this season but bringing in a quarterback like Young could be enough to inject some life into the team.

Panthers Not Considering Young Trade Right Now

While there are likely a number of teams that would love to trade for Young, it doesn’t sound like the Panthers want to make a move right now, according to The Athletic’s Dianna Russini.

“It’s not a surprise the Carolina Panthers continue receiving multiple calls from teams interested in trading for former No. 1 overall pick Bryce Young,” Russini wrote in a November 2 column. “At this time, Carolina is not considering moving the quarterback, who is starting Sunday against the Saints. The Panthers were encouraged by his improvements and overall commitment to the team in his return to the field last week. I do expect the team will assess everything this offseason and make a decision on Young’s future in Carolina. NFL executives around the league believe if Carolina decides to trade him they’ll get a better deal by waiting until offseason anyways. As for the rest of the roster, teams believe Carolina is open to moving running back Miles Sanders and edge Jadeveon Clowney.”