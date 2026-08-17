Raiders Predicted to Fill Biggest Need With 6-Foot-3 Phenom

The Las Vegas Raiders have high hopes for this year’s draft class, but it’s never too early for them to start thinking about next year. The team’s wide receiver room is a major question mark heading into the season.

Sixth-round pick Malik Benson has shown some real promise, but he hasn’t proven that he’s a real impact player yet. The Raiders are high on Tre Tucker, but he’s on an expiring contract. The team will likely be looking into wide receivers next year and could use their first-round pick in 2027 to address the position.

Bleacher Report put together a 2027 mock draft, and they have the Raiders taking Texas wide receiver Cam Coleman with the No. 6 pick.

“The quarterback is finally in place for the Las Vegas Raiders,” the Bleacher Report Scouting Department wrote. “Now, it’s time to make life easier on this year’s No. 1 overall draft pick, Fernando Mendoza, by giving him a true WR1. ‘Cam Coleman is a physically gifted pass-catcher with dominant traits and abilities. The 6’3”, 203-pound junior prospect is an explosive leaper with the catch-radius to win on 50/50 balls and back-shoulder fades. He can create a dynamic duo with star tight end Brock Bowers, allowing Mendoza to develop into the highly precise passer the Raiders need.’

“Currently, the Raiders hope the combination of Tre Tucker, Jalen Nailor, Jack Bech and Dont’e Thornton Jr. are enough on the outside to keep defenses honest. Bowers is clearly the team’s No. 1 target. But Las Vegas needs someone who can create chunk plays in the passing game and help dictate coverages. Coleman eventually can.”

Coleman or Jeremiah Smith?

There’s still a whole college football season that needs to be played before next year’s draft, so it’s very possible that some other names could emerge as top wide receiver prospects. Right now, Coleman and Ohio State wide receiver Jeremiah Smith are expected to be the top two prospects.

Smith is likely No. 1 on the board. In Bleacher Report’s mock draft, Smith was projected to get taken at No. 2 by the Miami Dolphins. However, the way the board plays out could leave the Raiders with the decision to pick between Smith and Coleman.

While Coleman is very exciting, Smith might be a generational prospect. He’s 6-foot-4, plenty athletic and a good route runner. The Raiders will be doing cartwheels around the draft room if they somehow end up with Smith.

Benson Getting Work With the Starters

Tight end Brock Bowers is going to be the Raiders’ top target in the passing game this season, but he can only catch so many balls. The team needs a wide receiver to step up.

Benson wouldn’t have been the first player to come to mind, but he’s been making waves at training camp. He’s now starting to get to work with the first team in practice, and head coach Klint Kubiak has been impressed with him.

“Time on task helps everybody get better,” Kubiak told reporters. “Malik has jumped in there with the ones at times, he’s earned those reps, but he’s got to stay humble and stay hungry.”