Cam Jordan Has Strong Words for Raiders HC Klint Kubiak

The Las Vegas Raiders had to feel good about hiring Klint Kubiak as the head coach. The Super Bowl-winning offensive coordinator typically gets a head coaching job if they’re the playcaller.

However, not everybody was completely sold on Kubiak because of his more subdued personality. There was concern about whether or not he could lead a team. So far, that hasn’t been an issue at all, and he’s starting to let his personality show.

Prior to becoming the offensive coordinator for the Seattle Seahawks, Kubiak held the same position for the New Orleans Saints. He’s now going to face his former team for the first time as a head coach.

Defensive end Cam Jordan got to know Kubiak during his season in New Orleans and shared his thoughts on the coach.

“He’s an aggressive type. He likes to attack with multiplicity in terms of personnels. That’s something that you have to be aware of,” Jordan said, via Raiders.com.

Head coach Kellen Moore wasn’t with the Saints when Kubiak was on the staff, but he’s been impressed with what he’s seen from the coach.

“I think he’s always done a really good job of – from a run game and action game perspective and giving the quarterback a chance to be successful. I thought he’s done a great job everywhere,” Moore said.

Jordan Praises Kirk Cousins

After Week 1, it looked like Kirk Cousins might not last long as the Raiders’ starting quarterback, but he really stepped up his game in Week 2. If he keeps playing like that, he’s going to start every game for the Raiders.

Jordan has had his fair share of matchups against Cousins, and he thinks highly of the quarterback.

“Kirk Cousins has been a winner anytime he’s been at the helm. … He’s going to dissect a defense. He can read defense. He can make plays,” Jordan said.

Moore and Cousins were part of the same draft class, but the latter has had a much longer career. Moore is very familiar with Cousins’ game and likes what he’s seen from the quarterback this season.

“Kirk and I are the same age. We came out together from college to the NFL,” Moore said. “He’s awesome. I think the world of Kirk. He’s a really special person, special player. He’s had a phenomenal career. It’s really cool to see what he’s doing here, to transition to Vegas, 2-0, playing good football, leading this group. I think he’s doing a really good job.”

Ashton Jeanty Also Gets Flowers

The Raiders rushing offense looked great in Week 1, but they couldn’t move the ball on the ground in Week 2. While Ashton Jeanty has shown flashes of being a great player, he has yet to prove that he was worth using a top-10 draft pick on.

Moore is a bit more familiar with Jeanty since they both went to Boise State. He’s a big fan of the running back.

“He’s an awesome kid,” Moore said of Jeanty. “Think the world of him. Obviously I remember his Boise days very well, and I think he’s acclimated himself really well into this league.”