Raiders Predicted to Land Record-Breaking QB to Replace Gardner Minshew

The Las Vegas Raiders‘ quarterback room continues to struggle this season. Gardner Minshew is done for the year with a broken collarbone and Aidan O’Connell is just now returning from a broken thumb injury.

It was clear the Raiders would be in the market for a quarterback in 2025 and the team’s quarterbacks have done little to change that. Las Vegas is expected to be interested in addressing the position in the draft.

The team has been commonly linked to Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders but the New York Giants draft ahead of them currently and are likely taking a quarterback. This led Brad Gagnon of Bleacher Report to predict that the Raiders would select Miami quarterback Cam Ward.

“This could just as easily be Sanders in Las Vegas and Ward with the Giants,” Gagnon wrote in a Nov. 27 column. “Regardless, both teams are positioned to control the early quarterback board with their current 2-9 records, and I don’t believe either will pass on a signal-caller.”

Ward is having a record-breaking season with Miami right now. The 3,774 passing yards he’s thrown is the most by a Miami quarterback ever. The record was previously held by Bernie Kosar for 40 years.

Cam Ward May Have Best Arm Talent in Draft

Ward has proven that he’s the real deal this year. He started his college career in Division II but has dominated at one of the top Division I programs. There are plenty of college quarterbacks who put up big numbers but aren’t considered high-end NFL prospects.

According to Bleacher Report, what makes Ward special is his arm talent.

“In conclusion, Cam Ward is among the most gifted throwers in the NFL draft class,” the Bleacher Report scouting department wrote. “The combination of arm talent, mobility/athleticism, and accuracy is growing among NFL scouts. He is comfortable using hard counts to force the defense out of their disguises, then set the protection to pick up any indicating extra rushers from the second or third levels of the defense. He has superstar potential if he can cut down on mistakes/risky decisions.”

Ward can certainly sling the football but he can be sloppy. That can be a major problem at the NFL level. However, in the right system and with the right coaching, he could be a top quarterback in the league.

Ward or Shedeur Sanders?

The 2025 NFL Draft class is considered much weaker than last year’s. Ward and Sanders could be the only quarterbacks selected in the first round.

There is bound to be debate about which one should go first. Sanders is the more polished prospect. He rarely turns the ball over and is a very strong pocket passer. However, his arm talent is just average and he’s not that athletic. He won’t make many plays with his legs.

Ward isn’t nearly as polished but he’s got a better arm and is a better athlete. It’s difficult to know who the better fit for the Raiders is until there’s clarity on the coaching staff. If the team lands a great offensive coordinator or hires an offensive-minded head coach, Ward could be more interesting. Sanders makes a lot more sense if the team sticks with Antonio Pierce as head coach.